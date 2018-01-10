5 things for January 10: Immigration, gerrymandering, Michael Cohen, mudslides, quake

(CNN) Kodak launched its own cryptocurrency -- KODAKCoin -- and saw its stock pop up 125%. We're seriously thinking about developing a 5ThingsCoin. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Immigration

2. Gerrymandering

North Carolina must redraw its congressional map in just three weeks , because federal judges say the map is unconstitutionally partisan. This is important because it's the first time a federal court has ruled on partisan gerrymandering. Republicans control the General Assembly in the state, thus they can draw the map, but Democrats said the map was tilted too far in the GOP's favor. The three-week timeline is in place so that a new map can be OK'd in time for the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans plan to appeal.

3. Russia investigation

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, hit both Fusion GPS, which produced the Russia dossier, and Buzzfeed, which released it, with lawsuits , saying its allegations about him are wrong. Cohen, who is named in the dossier , said BuzzFeed defamed him when it published the 35-page document and an article. He says Fusion GPS and Glenn Simpson, its founder, defamed him after it hired an ex-British spy to compile the document as part of its opposition research against the Trump campaign.

Meanwhile, Simpson told the Senate Judiciary Committee that the author of the dossier was acting on his own when he went to the FBI because he was concerned that a presidential candidate was being blackmailed, according to the 312-page transcript of his testimony

4. California mudslides

5. Caribbean earthquake

A strong earthquake rocked the Caribbean Sea, and now, the region is bracing for tsunamis. The magnitude-7.6 quake struck 27 miles off the coast of Honduras. Tsunami waves are possible for the coasts of Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico, the Cayman Islands and Jamaica. "Check on your family members that live close to the sea," a man says in a social media video filmed near the shore in Belize City.

QUOTES OF THE DAY

"I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night."

Actress Bella Thorne, revealing on Instagram she was a victim of sexual abuse as a child. Her post was met with an outpouring of love and support from her fans.

"Everyone seems stunned."

A Breitbart employee, talking about Steve Bannon stepping down from the far-right website.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

That's a lot of deliveries

Numbers game

Hulu crowed about its growing subscriber base, now up to 17 million . Netflix, with 85 million subscribers, smiled and said that's real cute.

Lost in space

Welcome to Westeros

Saharan snow

It snowed in one of the hottest places on Earth -- the Sahara desert -- and it was straight-up awesome.

AND FINALLY ...

'Hey, let's scare the crap out of Dad'