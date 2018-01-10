Rancher Cliven Bundy undecided on forgiving or suing

Story highlights In April 2014, federal agents tried to round up cattle belonging to Cliven Bundy

Feds said he owed fines; Bundy said Washington had no claim to the land

(CNN) Rancher Cliven Bundy, free after almost two years in a Nevada jail, said Wednesday he wants to meet with the Clark County sheriff about what to do on the land where there was a 2014 standoff with federal authorities over his cattle.

Bundy spent much of his time Wednesday criticizing Sheriff Joe Lombardo, but also said he would call the sheriff to "come and protect me" if federal authorities moved to round up his cattle again.

He also said he was undecided about legal action against authorities.

"Now I either have to forgive these people, or I have to hold them accountable," he told supporters and reporters outside the sheriff's office. "I'm not sure. I'm considering my options."

Bundy said he wanted to speak with the sheriff on Wednesday but met with an assistant instead. Bundy said he was told the sheriff, who also oversees the Las Vegas Police Department, was too busy to meet him.

