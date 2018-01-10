Breaking News

These images show the mudslide devastation in California

By Nicole Chavez, CNN

Updated 7:12 AM ET, Wed January 10, 2018

Rivers of mud wreak havoc in California
Rivers of mud wreak havoc in California

    Rivers of mud wreak havoc in California

(CNN)Destructive waves of mud sliding down barren hillsides in Southern California slammed everything in sight.

The force of the mudslides was so massive that it destroyed homes, uprooted trees and washed away dozens of cars.
Hundreds of first responders in Santa Barbara County waded through waist-high mud while others flew over the devastation searching for survivors. As of Wednesday, 13 people were killed and more than 160 others were injured.
In Montecito, a suburb of Santa Barbara, residents walked on streets blanketed by mud, trying to take in the devastation left in the wealthy hillside enclave.
    "No one could have guessed this," Diane Brewer said. "I'm wondering if my friends are alive."
    Muddy, debris-filled water flooded several roads, leaving the region at a standstill.
    A semi-truck was stuck in mud on the 101 Freeway in Montecito.
    A semi-truck was stuck in mud on the 101 Freeway in Montecito.
    The amount of debris was so massive that a stretch of 30 miles of the 101 freeway between Montecito and Santa Barbara is expected to remain closed for at least 48 hours, said Capt. Cindy Pontes with the California Highway Patrol.
    Phillip Harnsberger crosses through mud from a flooded creek in Montecito on Tuesday, January 9. Heavy rains unleashed destructive rivers of mud and debris in Southern California. At least 13 people have died.
    Phillip Harnsberger crosses through mud from a flooded creek in Montecito on Tuesday, January 9. Heavy rains unleashed destructive rivers of mud and debris in Southern California. At least 13 people have died.
    Mud fills the interior of a destroyed car in Burbank on January 9.
    Mud fills the interior of a destroyed car in Burbank on January 9.
    Runoff water from a creek floods US Highway 101 in Montecito on January 9. Flooding forced many heavily traveled roads to close.
    Runoff water from a creek floods US Highway 101 in Montecito on January 9. Flooding forced many heavily traveled roads to close.
    Reilly, a search dog with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, looks for victims in Montecito on January 9. Officials said they expect the death toll to rise.
    Reilly, a search dog with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, looks for victims in Montecito on January 9. Officials said they expect the death toll to rise.
    A firefighter clears debris in Los Angeles on January 9.
    A firefighter clears debris in Los Angeles on January 9.
    A van is stuck in the mud in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles on January 9.
    A van is stuck in the mud in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles on January 9.
    A police vehicle drives across a flooded side road near the San Ysidro exit of US 101 in Montecito on January 9.
    A police vehicle drives across a flooded side road near the San Ysidro exit of US 101 in Montecito on January 9.
    Mud covers a road in Burbank on January 9.
    Mud covers a road in Burbank on January 9.
    Los Angeles firefighters work amid floodwaters and mud on January 9.
    Los Angeles firefighters work amid floodwaters and mud on January 9.
    A member of the Long Beach search and rescue team looks for survivors in a car in Montecito on January 9.
    A member of the Long Beach search and rescue team looks for survivors in a car in Montecito on January 9.
    Mud washes away personal belongings in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles on January 9.
    Mud washes away personal belongings in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles on January 9.
    Rushing rainwater fills the Los Angeles River near downtown Los Angeles.
    Rushing rainwater fills the Los Angeles River near downtown Los Angeles.
    The mud came in an instant, pounding and crashing through the walls of many homes.
    Ben Hyatt said his Montecito home was surrounded by 2 or 3 feet of mud, and a washing machine had drifted into his front yard.
    As the mud receded, a dark stain covering halfway up the front windows of a home in Montecito served as a reminder of the havoc caused by the heavy rain and flooding.
    Homeowners and first responders were searching for at least two dozen people who were unaccounted for as of Tuesday afternoon.
    Among those looking for survivors was Riley, a search dog with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, and his handler Eric Gray.
    Santa Barbara County Fire Search Dog Riley.
    The yellow Labrador Retriever was deployed to Japan after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami and traveled to Nepal after the deadly earthquake there in 2015, according to the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation. Most recently, the pair traveled to Puerto Rico to search for people still trapped in the rubble in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, CNN affiliate KEYT reported.
    In Montecito, a 14-year-old girl was rescued after several hours from the rubble of a home destroyed by the heavy rains.
    The girl, coated head to foot in mud, was helped by firefighters from the pile of wood and debris, a photo from the county fire department shows.
    Dozens were trapped in cars and buildings. At least 50 people were airlifted to safety on Tuesday in emergency helicopters, according to Kevin Taylor of the Montecito Fire Department.
    Video shows rescuers saving a driver whose car was swept away by the mudflow during the rainstorm.

    CNN's Paul Vercammen, Christina Zdanowicz and Sonya Hamasaki contributed to this report