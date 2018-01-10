These images show the mudslide devastation in California

(CNN) Destructive waves of mud sliding down barren hillsides in Southern California slammed everything in sight.

The force of the mudslides was so massive that it destroyed homes, uprooted trees and washed away dozens of cars.

Hundreds of first responders in Santa Barbara County waded through waist-high mud while others flew over the devastation searching for survivors. As of Wednesday, 13 people were killed and more than 160 others were injured.

In Montecito, a suburb of Santa Barbara, residents walked on streets blanketed by mud, trying to take in the devastation left in the wealthy hillside enclave.

"No one could have guessed this," Diane Brewer said. "I'm wondering if my friends are alive."

