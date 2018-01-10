Breaking News

Why California's mudslides are so devastating

By Holly Yan and Paul Vercammen, CNN

Updated 11:30 AM ET, Wed January 10, 2018

Phillip Harnsberger crosses through mud from a flooded creek in Montecito on Tuesday, January 9. Heavy rains unleashed destructive rivers of mud and debris in Southern California. At least 15 people have died.
Phillip Harnsberger crosses through mud from a flooded creek in Montecito on Tuesday, January 9. Heavy rains unleashed destructive rivers of mud and debris in Southern California. At least 15 people have died.
Mud fills the interior of a destroyed car in Burbank on January 9.
Mud fills the interior of a destroyed car in Burbank on January 9.
Runoff water from a creek floods US Highway 101 in Montecito on January 9. Flooding forced many heavily traveled roads to close.
Runoff water from a creek floods US Highway 101 in Montecito on January 9. Flooding forced many heavily traveled roads to close.
Reilly, a search dog with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, looks for victims in Montecito on January 9. Officials said they expect the death toll to rise.
Reilly, a search dog with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, looks for victims in Montecito on January 9. Officials said they expect the death toll to rise.
A firefighter clears debris in Los Angeles on January 9.
A firefighter clears debris in Los Angeles on January 9.
A van is stuck in the mud in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles on January 9.
A van is stuck in the mud in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles on January 9.
A police vehicle drives across a flooded side road near the San Ysidro exit of US 101 in Montecito on January 9.
A police vehicle drives across a flooded side road near the San Ysidro exit of US 101 in Montecito on January 9.
Mud covers a road in Burbank on January 9.
Mud covers a road in Burbank on January 9.
Los Angeles firefighters work amid floodwaters and mud on January 9.
Los Angeles firefighters work amid floodwaters and mud on January 9.
A member of the Long Beach search and rescue team looks for survivors in a car in Montecito on January 9.
A member of the Long Beach search and rescue team looks for survivors in a car in Montecito on January 9.
Mud washes away personal belongings in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles on January 9.
Mud washes away personal belongings in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles on January 9.
Rushing rainwater fills the Los Angeles River near downtown Los Angeles.
Rushing rainwater fills the Los Angeles River near downtown Los Angeles.
(CNN)Southern Californians just can't get a break from nature. First, wildfires scorched a massive area northwest of Los Angeles. Now catastrophic mudslides have swallowed homes and killed at least 15 people.

But a variety of unique factors have made this latest destruction especially calamitous.

Wildfires just torched the area

Last month the sprawling Thomas Fire destroyed more than 282,000 acres -- the equivalent of more than Dallas and Miami combined.
    The California wildfires kept shattering records
    That means vegetation that would normally be able to soak up floodwater no longer exists.
    "All these hills normally have a protective cover of chaparral," said Tom Fayram, Santa Barbara's deputy director of public works. "That's all gone. Almost 100% gone."
    Given the circumstances, it takes hardly any rain to produce a mudslide.
    "About a half an inch per hour can start to produce issues, mudslides," Robbie Monroe of the National Weather Service's Oxnard office told CNN.

    Its geology means rockslides, too

    In the foothills of Montecito, east of Santa Barbara, the soil just sits on rock -- "all rock," resident Dave Peterson said.
    "When that soil gets wet, it just slides off the rock," Peterson said. "It's a treacherous situation."
    Images of boulders crashing downhill proved Peterson's point.
    Mudslides pushed boulders near a broken fence in Carpinteria on Tuesday.
    The elevation drops off sharply

    "In these mountains, we go from 3,000 feet to sea level in sometimes just four or five miles," Fayram said.
    That means mudslides and rockslides happen quickly -- and with great intensity.
    Ben Hyatt of Montecito said his house was engulfed in a flash.
    "Mud came in an instant, like a dam breaking," he said. "(It) surrounded the house, 2 to 3 feet."

    Drought has exacerbated the problem

    California has suffered from years of drought. Ironically, the rain currently deluging the area is actually needed to grow the vegetation that helps prevent mudslides.
    "We're kind of damned if we do and if we don't get rain," Fayram said. "We need the rain, but we don't need a serious debris-flow problem, either."
    Pamela Ueckert of Ventura said the disasters tormenting Southern California have been unbearable.
    "It's just too much to handle after everything that's happened," she said. "I just feel bad for people who lost their homes ... They shouldn't have to handle any more."