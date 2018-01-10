Story highlights Russia banned by IOC in December

Had been predicted to come sixth in medal table

(CNN) Look away now Russia.

The nation which came top of the medal table at the 2014 Winter Olympics will not be at this year's edition in PyeongChang -- and Russia's absence means there's likely to be a lot of extra metal up for grabs.

Banned on December 5 by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Russia had already retrospectively dropped to fourth in the standings from 2014 after being stripped of a total of 13 medals for anti-doping violations.

True, Russian athletes who can prove themselves to be innocent will be allowed to compete in South Korea, but they'll be doing so under a neutral flag with the name "Olympic Athlete from Russia" (OAR).

On Tuesday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland announced that 42 Russian athletes had filed appeals against disciplinary decisions taken by the IOC in relation to anti-doping violations during Sochi.