What's happening in sport? Five things to know

Updated 11:19 AM ET, Wed January 10, 2018

(CNN)When it comes to spats with managerial rivals, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is arguably very much in a league of his own.

He infamously labeled Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger "a voyeur" when he was Chelsea manager and has exchanged a series of barbs with former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Inter Milan boss Rafael Benitez -- and the Spaniard's wife.
Not forgetting Mourinho's run-ins with Barcelona, Manchester City and the Chelsea first team during the 2015-16 season, saying he felt "betrayed" by his players.
But his recent verbal jousting with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte really has taken things to a whole new level.
Conte has labeled his Portuguese rival a "little man" and a "fake," while Mourinho aimed low by bringing up the match-fixing case in which the Italian was exonerated after an investigation. Ouch.
"Either way it's not befitting as a manager of Manchester United," tweeted Andy Hilton. "It seems to be a smoke screen for stale tactics."
We take a look at the timeline of their feud here. And whatever you do keep February 25 free in your diary.
That's when United face Chelsea at Old Trafford in the English Premier League. The traditional post-match handshake between managers could be compelling viewing.
Philippe Coutinho has joined Barcelona from Liverpool in a transfer widely reported to be worth $170 million.
Philippe Coutinho has joined Barcelona from Liverpool in a transfer widely reported to be worth $170 million.
Besiktas&#39; forward Cenk Tosun is set to join Everton for a reported £27 million fee, making him the most expensive player in Turkish Super Lig history. &quot;It is just personal terms now, the final stage,&quot; said manager Sam Allardyce on Thursday.
Besiktas' forward Cenk Tosun is set to join Everton for a reported £27 million fee, making him the most expensive player in Turkish Super Lig history. "It is just personal terms now, the final stage," said manager Sam Allardyce on Thursday.
Liverpool paid $101 million for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk -- a world record for a defender. The Merseyside club had tried to sign the Dutch international during the 2017 summer transfer window, but a potential deal was scuppered after Liverpool was forced to apologize for making an alleged illegal approach for the 26-year-old.
Liverpool paid $101 million for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk -- a world record for a defender. The Merseyside club had tried to sign the Dutch international during the 2017 summer transfer window, but a potential deal was scuppered after Liverpool was forced to apologize for making an alleged illegal approach for the 26-year-old.
Portuguese international Adrien Silva finally joined Leicester City from Sporting Lisbon for a reported $29 million. Silva has been in limbo for the last four months after paperwork relating to his transfer was submitted &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/06/football/adrien-silva-fifa-leicester-city-sporting-lisbon-fifa-transfer/index.html&quot;&gt;14 seconds too late on the final day of the summer transfer window on August 31.&lt;/a&gt;
Portuguese international Adrien Silva finally joined Leicester City from Sporting Lisbon for a reported $29 million. Silva has been in limbo for the last four months after paperwork relating to his transfer was submitted 14 seconds too late on the final day of the summer transfer window on August 31.
Diego Costa is back at Spanish club Atletico Madrid for a second spell. The Spain international rejoined Atletico from Chelsea in a $77 million deal after the two clubs agreed his transfer September. When Costa signed Atletico was operating under a FIFA ban on registering news players until January, so the Spanish club&#39;s record signing is only now eligible to play.
Diego Costa is back at Spanish club Atletico Madrid for a second spell. The Spain international rejoined Atletico from Chelsea in a $77 million deal after the two clubs agreed his transfer September. When Costa signed Atletico was operating under a FIFA ban on registering news players until January, so the Spanish club's record signing is only now eligible to play.
Who will top medal table at the Winter Olympics?

Look away now Russia ...
The nation which came top of the medal table at the 2014 Winter Olympics will not be at this year's edition in PyeongChang -- and Russia's absence means there's likely to be a lot of extra metal up for grabs.
Data company Gracenote has analyzed athlete results from key competitions since Sochi to predict a virtual medal table and identify which countries are most likely to profit from Russia's absence.
And here are our must-read articles on the Winter Olympics:
North & South Korea to hold talks on easing military tensions after Olympic agreement
How sport has brought North & South Korea together
The skaters holding dreams of 25 million North Koreans
The CNN ENG-KOR PyeongChang 2018 dictionary
Aussie rugby's landmark deal

Equal pay is very much in the news at the moment -- just ask the BBC.
However change is afoot in Australia with the country's men and women's rugby sevens teams to start on the same pay.
An entry level salary of 44,500 Australian dollars ($60,000) has been set for both male and female sevens players following negotiations between the Rugby Union Players' Association (RUPA) and Rugby Australia (RA).
    Australia Sevens co-captain Shannon Parry has called it "a great day for women's sport."
    How important is pay parity in sport? Have your say on CNN Sport's Facebook page
    Photos: Speed, strength, skill
    Having never even played the sport until her late teens, Caslick was named World Rugby Sevens women&#39;s Player of the Year in 2016. Still just 22, the all-rounder is already an Olympic gold medalist. &quot;I grew up wanting to be the best in the world in whatever sport,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/12/01/sport/charlotte-caslick-world-series-rugby-sevens/index.html&quot;&gt;Caslick told CNN Sport&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;It&#39;s so special for all of this to come so early in my career,&quot; she said.
    Charlotte Caslick (Australia)Having never even played the sport until her late teens, Caslick was named World Rugby Sevens women's Player of the Year in 2016. Still just 22, the all-rounder is already an Olympic gold medalist. "I grew up wanting to be the best in the world in whatever sport," Caslick told CNN Sport. "It's so special for all of this to come so early in my career," she said.
    Touted as a future star by Scotland XVs head coach Gregor Townsend, Graham didn&#39;t disappoint in the Dubai leg of the ongoing World Series where he topped the scoring charts with eight tries.
    Darcy Graham (Scotland)Touted as a future star by Scotland XVs head coach Gregor Townsend, Graham didn't disappoint in the Dubai leg of the ongoing World Series where he topped the scoring charts with eight tries.
    Woodman was &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/04/06/sport/portia-woodman-rugby-sevens-olympics-netball/index.html&quot;&gt;playing top-level netball&lt;/a&gt; only four years ago. But after responding to a grassroots initiative aimed at finding future stars for the Rio 2016 Olympics, the winger is now among the&lt;em&gt; &lt;/em&gt;standout players in women&#39;s rugby.
    Portia Woodman (New Zealand)Woodman was playing top-level netball only four years ago. But after responding to a grassroots initiative aimed at finding future stars for the Rio 2016 Olympics, the winger is now among the standout players in women's rugby.
    The &quot;Welkom Wizard,&quot; top try scorer in each of the last two seasons, was named World Rugby&#39;s men&#39;s Sevens Player of the Year in 2016 following a series of scintillating displays. Now Senatla dreams of becoming World Player of the Year in XVs, as he &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/02/23/sport/seabelo-senatla-south-africa-sevens-rugby/index.html&quot;&gt;told CNN Sport &lt;/a&gt;earlier this year.
    Seabelo Senatla (South Africa)The "Welkom Wizard," top try scorer in each of the last two seasons, was named World Rugby's men's Sevens Player of the Year in 2016 following a series of scintillating displays. Now Senatla dreams of becoming World Player of the Year in XVs, as he told CNN Sport earlier this year.
    It&#39;s not so long ago Fisher was hurtling down icy tracks at 60mph as part of the British Bobsled set-up. But rugby sevens has enabled her to become Olympian and World Cup winner. Fisher&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;also &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/05/18/sport/heather-fisher-anorexia-alopecia/index.html&quot;&gt;spoke&lt;/a&gt; candidly with CNN about her struggles with alopecia earlier this year.
    Heather Fisher (England)It's not so long ago Fisher was hurtling down icy tracks at 60mph as part of the British Bobsled set-up. But rugby sevens has enabled her to become Olympian and World Cup winner. Fisher also spoke candidly with CNN about her struggles with alopecia earlier this year.
    Plucked from an Australian regional sevens tournament just over a year ago -- where he only turned up for &quot;a muck around&quot; -- Longbottom&#39;s rise has been almost as quick as his footwork. According to Australia head coach&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.rugby.com.au/news/2017/11/21/longbottom-follow-resigning&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Andy Friend&lt;/a&gt;, his unpredictability makes him the sort of player every team needs.
    Maurice Longbottom (Australia)Plucked from an Australian regional sevens tournament just over a year ago -- where he only turned up for "a muck around" -- Longbottom's rise has been almost as quick as his footwork. According to Australia head coach Andy Friend, his unpredictability makes him the sort of player every team needs.
    An All-American track runner in&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.usarugby.org/player/naya-tapper/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; high school&lt;/a&gt;, Tapper only picked up a rugby ball in her second year of college. She&#39;s quickly made up for lost time, and scored&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vveNlWB4Gg&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; a wonder try&lt;/a&gt; in the inaugural leg of the 2017/18 World Series in Dubai.
    Naya Tapper (USA)An All-American track runner in high school, Tapper only picked up a rugby ball in her second year of college. She's quickly made up for lost time, and scored a wonder try in the inaugural leg of the 2017/18 World Series in Dubai.
    The sport&#39;s former &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/04/15/sport/collins-injera-kenya-rugby-sevens-olympics/index.html&quot;&gt;all-time record try scorer&lt;/a&gt; celebrated scoring his 200th try by signing a nearby camera -- ruining a lens worth a reported £60,000 ($85,000) in the process. An injury sustained during the latest Dubai Sevens means Injera will miss the action in Cape Town.
    Collins Injera (Kenya)The sport's former all-time record try scorer celebrated scoring his 200th try by signing a nearby camera -- ruining a lens worth a reported £60,000 ($85,000) in the process. An injury sustained during the latest Dubai Sevens means Injera will miss the action in Cape Town.
    Named DHL Impact Player in Dubai two seasons running, the prolific Mikhaltsova -- wife of fellow Russia sevens star Alexei -- is often seen with the colors of the Russian flag in her hair.
    Alena Mikhaltsova (Russia)Named DHL Impact Player in Dubai two seasons running, the prolific Mikhaltsova -- wife of fellow Russia sevens star Alexei -- is often seen with the colors of the Russian flag in her hair.
    Growing up in a shanty with no electricity, Tuwai used plastic bottles for rugby balls and a roundabout for a pitch. Now, as an Olympic gold medalist and captain of his country, the 28-year-old is determined&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=50PaG_o21CQ&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; not to forget where he came from&lt;/a&gt;.
    Jerry Tuwai (Fiji)Growing up in a shanty with no electricity, Tuwai used plastic bottles for rugby balls and a roundabout for a pitch. Now, as an Olympic gold medalist and captain of his country, the 28-year-old is determined not to forget where he came from.
    With over 800 points to her name, Landry is the leading point scorer in women&#39;s Sevens Series history. The Canada captain, dubbed &quot;Pocket Rocket,&quot; racked up 27 tries and helped herself to 269 points last season.
    Ghislaine landry (Canada)With over 800 points to her name, Landry is the leading point scorer in women's Sevens Series history. The Canada captain, dubbed "Pocket Rocket," racked up 27 tries and helped herself to 269 points last season.
    The Olympic silver medalist broke Injera&#39;s all-time try record in April 2017. Once clocked running&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.rugbyworld.com/news/spotlight-on-dan-norton-67355&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; 20 meters in 2.70 seconds&lt;/a&gt; while holding a rugby ball, &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/05/12/sport/dan-norton-england-rugby-sevens-top-try-scorer/index.html&quot;&gt;Norton&lt;/a&gt; can lay claim to being faster out of the blocks than Usain Bolt during his world record sprint at the Berlin World Championships.
    Dan Norton (England)The Olympic silver medalist broke Injera's all-time try record in April 2017. Once clocked running 20 meters in 2.70 seconds while holding a rugby ball, Norton can lay claim to being faster out of the blocks than Usain Bolt during his world record sprint at the Berlin World Championships.
    Top try scorer last campaign -- during which the Kiwis went unbeaten in all but one of the six events -- Blyde was named DHL Impact Player of the Series. The daughter of former Black Ferns player Cherry Blyde might have developed her quick feet in athletics training but she's found her home in rugby sevens.
    Michaela Blyde (New Zealand)Top try scorer last campaign -- during which the Kiwis went unbeaten in all but one of the six events -- Blyde was named DHL Impact Player of the Series. The daughter of former Black Ferns player Cherry Blyde might have developed her quick feet in athletics training but she's found her home in rugby sevens. Visit CNN.com/sport for more news and features.
    "Minimum gold, maximum gold'

    Talking of women, Ryoko Tani is widely considered to be the best female judoka of all time, but the Japanese great's career was also marked by a refusal to allow gender to prevent her fulfilling her sporting ambitions.
    As a young girl, Tani had to overcome the resistance of her mother, who would have preferred her to take lessons in something "more fitting" such as tennis or the piano.
    The Japanese hotshot had a motto -- "minimum gold, maximum gold" -- which sums up Tani's competitive streak. You can read more about this remarkable athlete here.
    Ryoko Tani: The greatest female judoka ever
    Photo of the Day

    Former Porto, Chelsea and Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas has confirmed he is "safe and well" after being hospitalized in a crash during the Dakar Rally. AVB was placed 43rd and four stages into the race in Peru when he was forced to withdraw.
    The Portuguese coach jolted his back after his car went airborne off a sand dune and made a hard landing.
    Peugeot&#39;s French driver Sebastien Loeb and co-driver Daniel Elena compete during the Stage 4 of the 2018 Dakar Rally in and around San Juan de Marcona, Peru, on January 9.
    Peugeot's French driver Sebastien Loeb and co-driver Daniel Elena compete during the Stage 4 of the 2018 Dakar Rally in and around San Juan de Marcona, Peru, on January 9.
