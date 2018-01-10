What's happening in sport? Five things to know
Updated 11:19 AM ET, Wed January 10, 2018
(CNN)When it comes to spats with managerial rivals, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is arguably very much in a league of his own.
He infamously labeled Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger "a voyeur" when he was Chelsea manager and has exchanged a series of barbs with former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Inter Milan boss Rafael Benitez -- and the Spaniard's wife.
Not forgetting Mourinho's run-ins with Barcelona, Manchester City and the Chelsea first team during the 2015-16 season, saying he felt "betrayed" by his players.
But his recent verbal jousting with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte really has taken things to a whole new level.
Conte has labeled his Portuguese rival a "little man" and a "fake," while Mourinho aimed low by bringing up the match-fixing case in which the Italian was exonerated after an investigation. Ouch.
"Either way it's not befitting as a manager of Manchester United," tweeted Andy Hilton. "It seems to be a smoke screen for stale tactics."
We take a look at the timeline of their feud here. And whatever you do keep February 25 free in your diary.
That's when United face Chelsea at Old Trafford in the English Premier League. The traditional post-match handshake between managers could be compelling viewing.
Who will top medal table at the Winter Olympics?
Look away now Russia ...
The nation which came top of the medal table at the 2014 Winter Olympics will not be at this year's edition in PyeongChang -- and Russia's absence means there's likely to be a lot of extra metal up for grabs.
Data company Gracenote has analyzed athlete results from key competitions since Sochi to predict a virtual medal table and identify which countries are most likely to profit from Russia's absence.
And here are our must-read articles on the Winter Olympics:
• North & South Korea to hold talks on easing military tensions after Olympic agreement
• How sport has brought North & South Korea together
• The skaters holding dreams of 25 million North Koreans
Aussie rugby's landmark deal
Equal pay is very much in the news at the moment -- just ask the BBC.
However change is afoot in Australia with the country's men and women's rugby sevens teams to start on the same pay.
An entry level salary of 44,500 Australian dollars ($60,000) has been set for both male and female sevens players following negotiations between the Rugby Union Players' Association (RUPA) and Rugby Australia (RA).
Australia Sevens co-captain Shannon Parry has called it "a great day for women's sport."
"Minimum gold, maximum gold'
Talking of women, Ryoko Tani is widely considered to be the best female judoka of all time, but the Japanese great's career was also marked by a refusal to allow gender to prevent her fulfilling her sporting ambitions.
As a young girl, Tani had to overcome the resistance of her mother, who would have preferred her to take lessons in something "more fitting" such as tennis or the piano.
The Japanese hotshot had a motto -- "minimum gold, maximum gold" -- which sums up Tani's competitive streak. You can read more about this remarkable athlete here.
Photo of the Day
Former Porto, Chelsea and Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas has confirmed he is "safe and well" after being hospitalized in a crash during the Dakar Rally. AVB was placed 43rd and four stages into the race in Peru when he was forced to withdraw.
The Portuguese coach jolted his back after his car went airborne off a sand dune and made a hard landing.
