What's happening in sport? Five things to know

(CNN) When it comes to spats with managerial rivals, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is arguably very much in a league of his own.

He infamously labeled Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger "a voyeur" when he was Chelsea manager and has exchanged a series of barbs with former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Inter Milan boss Rafael Benitez -- and the Spaniard's wife.

Not forgetting Mourinho's run-ins with Barcelona, Manchester City and the Chelsea first team during the 2015-16 season, saying he felt "betrayed" by his players.

Either way it's not befitting as a manager of Manchester United. It seems to be a smoke screen for stale tactics. — Andy Hilton (@Hiltaldo) January 10, 2018

But his recent verbal jousting with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte really has taken things to a whole new level.

Conte has labeled his Portuguese rival a "little man" and a "fake," while Mourinho aimed low by bringing up the match-fixing case in which the Italian was exonerated after an investigation. Ouch.