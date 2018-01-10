Breaking News

The horse races you need to know about in 2018

Updated 6:37 AM ET, Wed January 10, 2018

Flat racing in the UK and Ireland enjoyed another vintage season with stunning performances, inspiring stories and plenty of color. Click through the gallery for a flavor of 2017.
Flat racing in the UK and Ireland enjoyed another vintage season with stunning performances, inspiring stories and plenty of color. Click through the gallery for a flavor of 2017.
The first Classic of the season was the 2000 Guineas, won by Ryan Moore onboard Churchill, at Newmarket. The Group 1 race run over a mile is for three-year-old colts and fillies.
The first Classic of the season was the 2000 Guineas, won by Ryan Moore onboard Churchill, at Newmarket. The Group 1 race run over a mile is for three-year-old colts and fillies.
The following day at Newmarket, Wayne Lordon rode Winter to victory in the 1000 Guineas, a Group 1 race over a mile for three-year-old fillies.
The following day at Newmarket, Wayne Lordon rode Winter to victory in the 1000 Guineas, a Group 1 race over a mile for three-year-old fillies.
At Epsom in June, veteran jockey Frankie Dettori onboard Enable stormed home in the Oaks, the third Classic of the year. The race for three-year-old fillies is run over 1 mile, 4 furlongs and comes the day before the Derby.
At Epsom in June, veteran jockey Frankie Dettori onboard Enable stormed home in the Oaks, the third Classic of the year. The race for three-year-old fillies is run over 1 mile, 4 furlongs and comes the day before the Derby.
Derby Day at Epsom is a huge occasion in the sporting and cultural calendar, attracting racegoers from all walks of life.
Derby Day at Epsom is a huge occasion in the sporting and cultural calendar, attracting racegoers from all walks of life.
Irish jockey Padraig Beggy rode trainer Aidan O&#39;Brien&#39;s huge outsider Wings Of Eagles (left) to victory in the Derby, finishing ahead of Cliffs Of Moher (center).
Irish jockey Padraig Beggy rode trainer Aidan O'Brien's huge outsider Wings Of Eagles (left) to victory in the Derby, finishing ahead of Cliffs Of Moher (center).
It was redemption of sorts for Beggy, who had been banned for a year in Australia in 2014 for a positive urine sample that showed traces of cocaine, and for subsequently giving false evidence.
It was redemption of sorts for Beggy, who had been banned for a year in Australia in 2014 for a positive urine sample that showed traces of cocaine, and for subsequently giving false evidence.
With Royal Ascot approaching, horses return though the woods after working on the Warren Hill gallops at Newmarket.
With Royal Ascot approaching, horses return though the woods after working on the Warren Hill gallops at Newmarket.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, opened Royal Ascot 2017 with the traditional procession up the course.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, opened Royal Ascot 2017 with the traditional procession up the course.
On day two The Queen delivered her traditional speech at the State Opening of Parliament before making a quick change into a vivid yellow dress to attend Royal Ascot, without the Duke of Edinburgh who had been admitted to hospital with an infection.
On day two The Queen delivered her traditional speech at the State Opening of Parliament before making a quick change into a vivid yellow dress to attend Royal Ascot, without the Duke of Edinburgh who had been admitted to hospital with an infection.
Jockey Ryan Moore rode Highland Reel to victory in the feature race of the day, the Prince of Wales&#39;s Stakes.
Jockey Ryan Moore rode Highland Reel to victory in the feature race of the day, the Prince of Wales's Stakes.
Ladies Day at Royal Ascot brought a stunning mix of color and high fashion to the Berkshire racecourse, west of London.
Ladies Day at Royal Ascot brought a stunning mix of color and high fashion to the Berkshire racecourse, west of London.
Horse racing has been held at the famous course since 1711 and tradition is a hallmark of the meeting. Top hats and tails remain compulsory in parts of the course, while there are strict rules governing headwear.
Horse racing has been held at the famous course since 1711 and tradition is a hallmark of the meeting. Top hats and tails remain compulsory in parts of the course, while there are strict rules governing headwear.
Big Orange, ridden by James Doyle, won the Gold Cup, the feature race on Ladies&#39; Day at Royal Ascot.
Big Orange, ridden by James Doyle, won the Gold Cup, the feature race on Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot.
The Queen is a huge horse racing enthusiast and has her own runners in the famous royal silks.
The Queen is a huge horse racing enthusiast and has her own runners in the famous royal silks.
Royal Ascot is another celebration of the British sporting summer. Even the bookies get involved.
Royal Ascot is another celebration of the British sporting summer. Even the bookies get involved.
Sandown Park in Esher, Surrey is the venue in early July for the prestigious Group 1 Eclipse Stakes, won by Ulysses for Sir Michael Stoute.
Sandown Park in Esher, Surrey is the venue in early July for the prestigious Group 1 Eclipse Stakes, won by Ulysses for Sir Michael Stoute.
Ascot features again in late July when the feature race of the meeting is the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.
Ascot features again in late July when the feature race of the meeting is the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.
John Gosden&#39;s star filly Enable followed up wins in the English and Irish Oaks with a dominant King George victory under Frankie Dettori, who said he lost seven pounds in six days to make the weight. Ulysses was a distant second.
John Gosden's star filly Enable followed up wins in the English and Irish Oaks with a dominant King George victory under Frankie Dettori, who said he lost seven pounds in six days to make the weight. Ulysses was a distant second.
All eyes are on Glorious Goodwood in the first week of August. The spectacular course perched high on the South Downs outside Chichester on England&#39;s south coast is another iconic venue.
All eyes are on Glorious Goodwood in the first week of August. The spectacular course perched high on the South Downs outside Chichester on England's south coast is another iconic venue.
The betting market is as strong as ever at Goodwood.
The betting market is as strong as ever at Goodwood.
Frankie Dettori rode Lancelot Du Lac (left) to victory in the esteemed Stewards Cup on a stormy day five of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.
Frankie Dettori rode Lancelot Du Lac (left) to victory in the esteemed Stewards Cup on a stormy day five of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.
In early September, Laytown in County Meath, Ireland, hosts a unique meeting on the beach.
In early September, Laytown in County Meath, Ireland, hosts a unique meeting on the beach.
Laytown is unique in the Irish racing calendar as the only event run on a beach under the Rules of Racing.
Laytown is unique in the Irish racing calendar as the only event run on a beach under the Rules of Racing.
The Leopardstown track, south of Dublin, hosted the prestigious Irish Champion Stakes in September, won by Decorated Knight for trainer Roger Charlton.
The Leopardstown track, south of Dublin, hosted the prestigious Irish Champion Stakes in September, won by Decorated Knight for trainer Roger Charlton.
Ryan Moore rode Capri (centre, in purple) to victory in the final British Classic of the year, the St Leger at Doncaster.
Ryan Moore rode Capri (centre, in purple) to victory in the final British Classic of the year, the St Leger at Doncaster.
In the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot in October, Dettori rode four-year-old filly Persuasive to her first win of the season.
In the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot in October, Dettori rode four-year-old filly Persuasive to her first win of the season.
Later that day, Dettori also rode a winner in the Champions Stakes, guiding the favorite Cracksman home with ease.
Later that day, Dettori also rode a winner in the Champions Stakes, guiding the favorite Cracksman home with ease.
It was Robert Winston aboard Librisa Breeze that triumphed in the the QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes, also held at Ascot in October.
It was Robert Winston aboard Librisa Breeze that triumphed in the the QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes, also held at Ascot in October.
The prestigious English venue also played host to former footballer Michael Owen as he made his jockey debut in a November charity race, placing second.
The prestigious English venue also played host to former footballer Michael Owen as he made his jockey debut in a November charity race, placing second.
(CNN)It's a year-round pursuit with millions of dollars at stake across the globe.

The horse racing calendar, in particular the Flat season, offers ample opportunities for both horse and jockey to claim rich prizes and sporting immortality.
Here are the races you need to know about it 2018.
READ: Best photos from an unforgettable year in racing

    Pegasus World Cup

    When: January 27
    Where: Gulfstream Park, Florida
    What: The world's richest horse race. A prize of $16 million is up for grabs. Each of 12 owners will put in $1 million with the fund topped up by organizer the Stronach Group. The 1 ⅛-mile (9 furlongs) race is run over dirt and is open to horses four years old and up. Last year's inaugural event was won by Arrogate.

    Dubai World Cup

    When: March 31
    Where: Meydan, Dubai
    What: It was the world's richest horse race until being usurped by the Pegasus World Cup. The winner scoops $10 million out of a total prize pot of $30 million. It is the biggest sporting and social occasion on the Dubai calendar and ends the UAE racing season. The race is run on dirt over 2,000 meters (about 10 furlongs). Arrogate won in 2017.
    READ: Dubai's royal family dominates racing's "Game of Thrones"

    Kentucky Derby

    When: May 4
    Where: Churchill Downs
    What: The highly prized US classic is known variously as "The Most exciting Two Minutes In Sports", "The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports" or "The Run for the Roses" on account of the winner receiving a blanket of flowers. The race has been run every year since 1875 and is the first leg of the US "Triple Crown" along with the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes.
    READ: The rise of the globetrotting race horse
    May: The greatest two minutes in sport?
    kentucky derby racing cnn winning post may 2017 spc_00213206

    2,000 Guineas

    When: May 5
    Where: Newmarket, UK
    What: The first of the five English Classics during the Flat season. The Group 1 race is open to three-year-old thoroughbred colts and fillies and is run over one mile on turf. In theory it is the first leg of the Triple Crown, along with the Derby and the St Leger, but the feat of winning all three has rarely been attempted in recent years. First run in 1809, the Aidan O'Brien-trained Churchill triumphed last year.

    1,000 Guineas

    When: May 6
    Where: Newmarket
    What: The mile Classic for three-year-old fillies over turf, also held on Newmarket's straight Rowley Mile. It was first staged in 1814.O'Brien's Winter won in 2017.

    The Oaks

    When: June 1
    Where: Epsom, UK
    What: The third Classic of the UK season and the second open to three-year-old fillies only. It is run over a distance of 1 mile, 4 furlongs and 6 yards on the grass of Epsom Downs, south of London. The race began in 1779. Frankie Dettori rode Enable to victory last year.

    The Derby

    When: June 2
    Where: Epsom, UK
    What: Britain's richest horse race and the most prestigious of the Classics. The Derby, first run in 1780, is one of the highlights of the British sporting calendar and has given its name to innumerable races around the world. It is staged over one mile, four furlongs, six yards on the Downs at Epsom. The great jockey Lester Piggott holds the record of nine Derby wins, set between 1954 and 1983. Outsider Wings of Eagles was the surprise winner in 2017.
    The making of a Derby winner
    Royal Ascot

    When: June 19-23
    Where: Ascot, UK
    What: The quintessentially English sporting and social occasion marked by the presence of The Queen and other members of the British Royal Family, dating back to 1711. Each day begins with the pageantry of the horse-drawn royal procession in front of grandstands packed with the top hats, tails and high fashion of the upmarket racegoers before a feast of top-class racing, including eight Group 1 races, the highlight of which is the prestigious Gold Cup.
    Irish Derby

    When: June 30
    Where: The Curragh, County Kildare, Ireland
    What: Ireland's equivalent of The Derby, held three weeks later. Open to three-year-old thoroughbred colts and fillies, it is run over a distance of 1 mile and 4 furlongs on turf. O'Brien's Capri won in 2017.
    King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes

    When: July 28
    Where: Ascot
    What: Britain's most prestigious open-age Flat race, the "King George," as it is often known, has been won by some of racing's biggest stars over the years. Held over a distance of 1 mile and 4 furlongs, many of its alumni go on to race in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Frankie Dettori rode John Gosden's subsequent Arc winner Enable to victory last year.

    St. Leger

    When: September 15
    Where: Doncaster, UK
    What: The oldest of Britain's five classic, dating back to 1776. The race for three-year-old thoroughbred colts and fillies is run over a distance of 1 mile, 6 furlongs and 115 yards. Jockey Ryan Moore rode Capri to victory in 2017.

    Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

    When: October 7
    Where: Longchamp, Paris, France
    What: Europe's most prestigious and richest horse race, and the third most lucrative in the world behind the Pegasus World Cup and Dubai World Cup. The first prize is $3.3 million (2,857,000 euros) from a purse of $6 million. The race (2,400 meters or about 1½ miles) returns to Longchamp after two years at Chantilly while its spiritual home was redeveloped. Frankie Dettori won a record fifth "Arc" aboard Enable last year.
    READ: Racing in the "land of Coco Chanel"
    British Champions Day

    When: October 20
    Where: Ascot, UK
    What: The conclusion of the British Flat racing season and the richest purse on the calendar with more than $5.4 million (£4 million) in prize money across six races, including four Group 1 events. Unbeaten colt Frankel ended his career with his 14th straight win in the Champion Stakes in 2012.

    Breeders Cup

    When: November 2-3
    Where: Churchill Downs, Kentucky, USA
    What: The Breeders' Cup World Championships bring an end to the international thoroughbred season on the Flat with a number of prestigious races, including the Breeders' Cup Classic. The blue riband event has a purse of $6 million and is open to three-year-olds and older over a distance of 1 ¹⁄₄ miles on dirt. It is the fourth leg of the US Grand Slam following the Triple Crown of the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes. Trainer Steve Asmussen saddled Gun Runner to victory in 2017.
    Melbourne Cup

    When: November 6
    Where: Flemington, Australia
    What: Known as the "Race that stops a nation," the Melbourne Cup is one of the highlights of the Australian sporting and social calendar.
    Visit CNN.com/horseracing for more news, features and videos
    The lucrative "two-mile" race for three-year-olds and over on turf was reduced to 3,200 meters (1.988 miles) when Australia went metric in 1972. The historic race, first hgetteld in 1861, was won last year by Rekindling.