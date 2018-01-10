Breaking News

Australian rugby pay parity is 'a great day for women's sport'

By Henry Young, CNN

Updated 8:14 AM ET, Wed January 10, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

They&#39;re one of the dominant forces in women&#39;s sevens; now Australia&#39;s women will be paid as much their male counterparts for the first time...
They're one of the dominant forces in women's sevens; now Australia's women will be paid as much their male counterparts for the first time...

Story highlights

  • Rugby Australia announces sweeping pay changes
  • Male and female sevens players to receive equal starting salary
  • Women's 15-a-side team to be paid for Test matches for the first time

(CNN)Change is afoot in Australian rugby.

In December, Raelene Castle became the game's first female chief executive and now Australia's men and women's rugby sevens teams will start on the same pay.
An entry level salary of 44,500 Australian dollars has been set for both men and women's sevens players following negotiations between the Rugby Union Players' Association (RUPA) and Rugby Australia (RA).
    There was a further boost for Australia's women with the agreement that players representing the 15-a-side team will receive Test match payments for the first time.
    The announcement comes as part of a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) that Australia Sevens co-captain Shannon Parry called "a great day for women's sport."
    Read More
    The agreement, effective immediately, will run through to the end of the current broadcast deal in 2020.
    READ: Raelene Castle becomes first woman to take charge of a rugby governing body

    'A line in the sand'

    RUPA President Dean Mumm said the new arrangement was a bold step forward.
    "Securing this agreement has been a priority for all parties and provides the certainty and stability to put recent challenges behind us," Mumm told reporters.
    "This agreement allows all parties to draw a line in the sand and move forward towards a more prosperous future for Australian Rugby."
    Ross Xenos, RUPA chief executive, contended Australia's players would be able to concentrate on performance on the field thanks to improved financial security off it.
    "This CBA ensures that every player's core conditions of employment continue to improve with every new season," said Xenos.
    "Player well-being is no longer being spoken about as a priority but rather being delivered upon as a key outcome of this agreement."
    How important is pay parity in sport? Have your say on CNN Sport's Facebook page

    'Vital'

    All female players will now be supported by an "industry-leading" pregnancy policy, according to outgoing Rugby Australia CEO Bill Pulver, providing security should they wish to temporarily step away from the game to start a family.
    Parry, part of Australia's victorious sevens team at the Rio 2016 Olympics, pointed to the success of gold medalist mother and two Nicole Beck as evidence starting a family needn't diminish you're your ability on the rugby field.
    "The implementation of such a ground-breaking pregnancy policy is really important," said Parry.
    "We're in such a different sport to most female athletes in terms of the physicality of the game, but to make sure you're not prevented from wanting to have children and a family is vital.
    The only American selected for the 2016 World Series Dream Team, Baker crossed the line 57 times last season, more often than any other player. The former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver has&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.mensfitness.com/sports/football/summer-olympics-2016-how-rugby-star-perry-baker-trains-rio&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; reportedly&lt;/a&gt; been timed doing the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds and can bench press 120kg.
    Photos: Speed, strength, skill
    Perry Baker (USA)The only American selected for the 2016 World Series Dream Team, Baker crossed the line 57 times last season, more often than any other player. The former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver has reportedly been timed doing the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds and can bench press 120kg.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 14
    Having never even played the sport until her late teens, Caslick was named World Rugby Sevens women&#39;s Player of the Year in 2016. Still just 22, the all-rounder is already an Olympic gold medalist. &quot;I grew up wanting to be the best in the world in whatever sport,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/12/01/sport/charlotte-caslick-world-series-rugby-sevens/index.html&quot;&gt;Caslick told CNN Sport&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;It&#39;s so special for all of this to come so early in my career,&quot; she said.
    Photos: Speed, strength, skill
    Charlotte Caslick (Australia)Having never even played the sport until her late teens, Caslick was named World Rugby Sevens women's Player of the Year in 2016. Still just 22, the all-rounder is already an Olympic gold medalist. "I grew up wanting to be the best in the world in whatever sport," Caslick told CNN Sport. "It's so special for all of this to come so early in my career," she said.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 14
    Touted as a future star by Scotland XVs head coach Gregor Townsend, Graham didn&#39;t disappoint in the Dubai leg of the ongoing World Series where he topped the scoring charts with eight tries.
    Photos: Speed, strength, skill
    Darcy Graham (Scotland)Touted as a future star by Scotland XVs head coach Gregor Townsend, Graham didn't disappoint in the Dubai leg of the ongoing World Series where he topped the scoring charts with eight tries.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 14
    Woodman was &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/04/06/sport/portia-woodman-rugby-sevens-olympics-netball/index.html&quot;&gt;playing top-level netball&lt;/a&gt; only four years ago. But after responding to a grassroots initiative aimed at finding future stars for the Rio 2016 Olympics, the winger is now among the&lt;em&gt; &lt;/em&gt;standout players in women&#39;s rugby.
    Photos: Speed, strength, skill
    Portia Woodman (New Zealand)Woodman was playing top-level netball only four years ago. But after responding to a grassroots initiative aimed at finding future stars for the Rio 2016 Olympics, the winger is now among the standout players in women's rugby.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 14
    The &quot;Welkom Wizard,&quot; top try scorer in each of the last two seasons, was named World Rugby&#39;s men&#39;s Sevens Player of the Year in 2016 following a series of scintillating displays. Now Senatla dreams of becoming World Player of the Year in XVs, as he &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/02/23/sport/seabelo-senatla-south-africa-sevens-rugby/index.html&quot;&gt;told CNN Sport &lt;/a&gt;earlier this year.
    Photos: Speed, strength, skill
    Seabelo Senatla (South Africa)The "Welkom Wizard," top try scorer in each of the last two seasons, was named World Rugby's men's Sevens Player of the Year in 2016 following a series of scintillating displays. Now Senatla dreams of becoming World Player of the Year in XVs, as he told CNN Sport earlier this year.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 14
    It&#39;s not so long ago Fisher was hurtling down icy tracks at 60mph as part of the British Bobsled set-up. But rugby sevens has enabled her to become Olympian and World Cup winner. Fisher&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;also &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/05/18/sport/heather-fisher-anorexia-alopecia/index.html&quot;&gt;spoke&lt;/a&gt; candidly with CNN about her struggles with alopecia earlier this year.
    Photos: Speed, strength, skill
    Heather Fisher (England)It's not so long ago Fisher was hurtling down icy tracks at 60mph as part of the British Bobsled set-up. But rugby sevens has enabled her to become Olympian and World Cup winner. Fisher also spoke candidly with CNN about her struggles with alopecia earlier this year.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 14
    Plucked from an Australian regional sevens tournament just over a year ago -- where he only turned up for &quot;a muck around&quot; -- Longbottom&#39;s rise has been almost as quick as his footwork. According to Australia head coach&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.rugby.com.au/news/2017/11/21/longbottom-follow-resigning&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Andy Friend&lt;/a&gt;, his unpredictability makes him the sort of player every team needs.
    Photos: Speed, strength, skill
    Maurice Longbottom (Australia)Plucked from an Australian regional sevens tournament just over a year ago -- where he only turned up for "a muck around" -- Longbottom's rise has been almost as quick as his footwork. According to Australia head coach Andy Friend, his unpredictability makes him the sort of player every team needs.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 14
    An All-American track runner in&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.usarugby.org/player/naya-tapper/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; high school&lt;/a&gt;, Tapper only picked up a rugby ball in her second year of college. She&#39;s quickly made up for lost time, and scored&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vveNlWB4Gg&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; a wonder try&lt;/a&gt; in the inaugural leg of the 2017/18 World Series in Dubai.
    Photos: Speed, strength, skill
    Naya Tapper (USA)An All-American track runner in high school, Tapper only picked up a rugby ball in her second year of college. She's quickly made up for lost time, and scored a wonder try in the inaugural leg of the 2017/18 World Series in Dubai.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 14
    The sport&#39;s former &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/04/15/sport/collins-injera-kenya-rugby-sevens-olympics/index.html&quot;&gt;all-time record try scorer&lt;/a&gt; celebrated scoring his 200th try by signing a nearby camera -- ruining a lens worth a reported £60,000 ($85,000) in the process. An injury sustained during the latest Dubai Sevens means Injera will miss the action in Cape Town.
    Photos: Speed, strength, skill
    Collins Injera (Kenya)The sport's former all-time record try scorer celebrated scoring his 200th try by signing a nearby camera -- ruining a lens worth a reported £60,000 ($85,000) in the process. An injury sustained during the latest Dubai Sevens means Injera will miss the action in Cape Town.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 14
    Named DHL Impact Player in Dubai two seasons running, the prolific Mikhaltsova -- wife of fellow Russia sevens star Alexei -- is often seen with the colors of the Russian flag in her hair.
    Photos: Speed, strength, skill
    Alena Mikhaltsova (Russia)Named DHL Impact Player in Dubai two seasons running, the prolific Mikhaltsova -- wife of fellow Russia sevens star Alexei -- is often seen with the colors of the Russian flag in her hair.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 14
    Growing up in a shanty with no electricity, Tuwai used plastic bottles for rugby balls and a roundabout for a pitch. Now, as an Olympic gold medalist and captain of his country, the 28-year-old is determined&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=50PaG_o21CQ&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; not to forget where he came from&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Speed, strength, skill
    Jerry Tuwai (Fiji)Growing up in a shanty with no electricity, Tuwai used plastic bottles for rugby balls and a roundabout for a pitch. Now, as an Olympic gold medalist and captain of his country, the 28-year-old is determined not to forget where he came from.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 14
    With over 800 points to her name, Landry is the leading point scorer in women&#39;s Sevens Series history. The Canada captain, dubbed &quot;Pocket Rocket,&quot; racked up 27 tries and helped herself to 269 points last season.
    Photos: Speed, strength, skill
    Ghislaine landry (Canada)With over 800 points to her name, Landry is the leading point scorer in women's Sevens Series history. The Canada captain, dubbed "Pocket Rocket," racked up 27 tries and helped herself to 269 points last season.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 14
    The Olympic silver medalist broke Injera&#39;s all-time try record in April 2017. Once clocked running&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.rugbyworld.com/news/spotlight-on-dan-norton-67355&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; 20 meters in 2.70 seconds&lt;/a&gt; while holding a rugby ball, &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/05/12/sport/dan-norton-england-rugby-sevens-top-try-scorer/index.html&quot;&gt;Norton&lt;/a&gt; can lay claim to being faster out of the blocks than Usain Bolt during his world record sprint at the Berlin World Championships.
    Photos: Speed, strength, skill
    Dan Norton (England)The Olympic silver medalist broke Injera's all-time try record in April 2017. Once clocked running 20 meters in 2.70 seconds while holding a rugby ball, Norton can lay claim to being faster out of the blocks than Usain Bolt during his world record sprint at the Berlin World Championships.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 14
    Top try scorer last campaign -- during which the Kiwis went unbeaten in all but one of the six events -- Blyde was named DHL Impact Player of the Series. The daughter of former Black Ferns player Cherry Blyde might have developed her quick feet in athletics training but she&#39;s found her home in rugby sevens. &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/sport&quot;&gt;Visit CNN.com/sport for more news and features.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Speed, strength, skill
    Michaela Blyde (New Zealand)Top try scorer last campaign -- during which the Kiwis went unbeaten in all but one of the six events -- Blyde was named DHL Impact Player of the Series. The daughter of former Black Ferns player Cherry Blyde might have developed her quick feet in athletics training but she's found her home in rugby sevens. Visit CNN.com/sport for more news and features.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 14
    perry baker usa sevenscharlotte caslick dubai sevensdarcy graham scotland rugby sevens portia woodman try world cupSeabelo Senatla south africa sevensheather fisher hand-offMaurice Longbottom of Australia rugby sevens naya tapper usa rugby sevens collins injera kenya rugby sevens Alena Mikhaltsova russia rugby sevens jerry tuwai fiji sevens Ghislaine Landry canada rugby sevens dan norton england sevens rugby Michaela blyde new zealand rugby sevens
    "To have the security of being able to return to your contract gives our squad a sense that the door will always be open, and as we've seen with Nicole Beck there is absolutely no reason why you can't come back and compete at the highest level after having children."
    Beck returned to action last September after the birth of her second child.
    Could you do this rugby training work-out?
    cnn world rugby sevens fiji fitness yamacia rugby spc_00012906

      JUST WATCHED

      Could you do this rugby training work-out?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Could you do this rugby training work-out? 01:36
    Parry, who also plays for the Australian 15-a-side team, believes the new agreement means women will continue to view rugby as a viable career option in the future.
    "It is always a huge honor to be able to represent your country, but when you have to take leave off work without pay for so long like at the Women's Rugby World Cup it does definitely put a significant dent in your pocket," said Parry.
    "On the back of Olympic success in Rio, the sport has seen significant growth in female participation rates, and for us as role models we need to continue to do what we can to look after the longevity of the women's game."
    "We're really trying to entice as many women as possible to come and give our game a go," she added. "This CBA gives them to security to commit to Rugby and to give it their best shot."
    Visit CNN.com/rugby for more news and features
    The next leg of the Women's Rugby Sevens World Series takes place at Sydney's Allianz Stadium from January 26-28.