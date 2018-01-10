White House corrects DACA meeting transcript

Story highlights The White House released a corrected transcript on Wednesday morning

It initially omitted Trump agreeing to Feinstein's request for the President to back a "clean" bill

Washington (CNN) Even the White House stenographers couldn't keep up with all the back and forth, it seems.

The White House office charged with transcribing all of Donald Trump's public remarks corrected on Wednesday the transcript of the President's freewheeling, hour-long immigration meeting with Republican and Democratic lawmakers a day earlier after omitting a key portion of Trump's remarks.

The White House released a corrected transcript on Wednesday morning that showed Trump initially agreed to Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein's request to back a "clean" bill that would restore the DACA protections for undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children.

"Yeah, I would like -- I would like to do that," Trump said, a sentence that was omitted from the original transcript.

The comment was a notable moment in the back-and-forth between Trump and the bipartisan group of lawmakers and caused House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy to jump in and make clear to Trump that a "clean" DACA bill would not address border security or other immigration issues Trump and Republicans hope to include in DACA-related legislation.