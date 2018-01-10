White House intends to destroy data from voter fraud commission

Story highlights White House to destroy voter data from Trump's election fraud commission, official says

(CNN) The White House "intends to destroy all state voter data" collected for President Donald Trump's dissolved voter fraud commission, a deputy assistant to the president said in a court filing Tuesday.

The data has not and will not be transferred to other agencies, such as the Department of Homeland Security, according to a court declaration by Charles C. Herndon, director of White House Information Technology.

Herndon's sworn declaration was a departure from what the White House said last week when it announced the end of the commission and stated that Trump "has asked the Department of Homeland Security to review its initial findings and determine next courses of action."

"The Commission did not create any preliminary findings," Herndon said in Tuesday's filing.

He added that the voter data wouldn't go to any agency "except to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), pursuant to federal law, if the records are not otherwise destroyed."