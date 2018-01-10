US military leader threatens ISIS with death by shovel

Story highlights "If they choose not to surrender, then we will kill them with extreme prejudice," Troxell said.

Washington (CNN) The top enlisted leader in the US military has issued a stark and graphic warning to all remaining ISIS fighters: Surrender or face a violent death at the hands of coalition forces, who will carry out the task using anything from bombs to entrenchment shovels.

Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Troxell, the senior enlisted adviser to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, posted the threat Tuesday on Facebook and made similar comments during a recent holiday tour with the USO.

"ISIS needs to understand that the Joint Force is on orders to annihilate them. So, they have two options should they decide to come up against the United States, our allies and partners: surrender or die!" the post said.

"If they choose not to surrender, then we will kill them with extreme prejudice, whether that be through security force assistance, by dropping bombs on them, shooting them in the face, or beating them to death with our entrenching tools," he added.

The post also featured the hashtag #ISIS_SurrenderOrDie.

