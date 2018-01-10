US Central Command investigating video posted to social media

(CNN) The US military issued a statement Wednesday saying it was investigating a video that appears to show someone being shot from what looks to be a military vehicle.

A three-second video clip shows what may be a military service member shooting at an unmarked truck and its driver, who appears to be unarmed. There is no evidence at this time that the shooter is a US service member.

"The amateur video posted on a public website gives us serious concern," Col. John Thomas, a spokesman for US Central Command, which oversees US troops in Afghanistan, told CNN.

"We are conducting an investigation into this video, and will take appropriate actions as a result of this investigation," Thomas added.

Gen. Joseph Votel, the commander of Central Command, issued a statement condemning the video.

