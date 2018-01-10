Report: Trump admin scrubbed mentions of climate change from websites

Story highlights It's the latest evidence of the breadth of the administration's efforts to pivot from an environmental to an economic focus

The administration has defended the changes as aligning the executive branch's online presence with Trump administration policy

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration has eliminated or replaced references to climate change, renewable energy and similar topics on websites across the federal government, according to a new study released Wednesday by a coalition of academic and nonprofit groups.

It's the latest evidence of the breadth of the administration's efforts to pivot from an environmental to an economic focus.

The report documents website changes at the Environmental Protection Agency, the Interior Department and the Energy Department, and includes other agencies not immediately associated with environmental issues, such as the State Department and the Department of Transportation.

The administration has defended the changes as aligning the executive branch's online presence with Trump administration policy. For example, a list of "National Priorities" for the Bureau of Land Management no longer includes "clean and renewable energy" or "national conservation lands." Instead, it includes phrases like "making America safe through energy independence" and "getting America back to work."

Read More