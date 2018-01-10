Santorum: 'I don't support doing DACA, period'

Story highlights Santorum: Clean DACA bill is an "absolute nonstarter" for many Republicans

Ex-governor argued bill should be done clean before March 15 to prevent deportations

(CNN) Former Republican Senator Rick Santorum on Monday, said he does not support continuing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy in any form, despite President Trump expressing openness earlier in the day to including it in a bipartisan comprehensive immigration reform plan.

Speaking with former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, a Democrat, Santorum, said the idea of doing a clean DACA bill -- a version of the policy without other provisions -- is an "absolute nonstarter" for many Republicans, himself included.

"I don't support doing DACA, period," said Santorum, who is a CNN senior political commentator, while appearing on a "Cuomo Prime Time" panel, anchored by Chris Cuomo.

"If we don't have some sort of enforcement at the borders, some sort of laws in place to make sure that we aren't going to have this immigration problem again, then there's no point in creating any kind of amnesty or any kind of relief for people who are here now," Santorum said.

Granholm, a CNN political commentator, responded, saying Trump was not quite as clear on that point when he said he wanted a bipartisan "bill of love" during a meeting on the future of DACA with members of Congress at the White House on Monday.

Read More