Retired ambassador to Libya to lead Cuba attacks review

Story highlights Bodde was most recently the US ambassador to Libya between November 2015 and his retirement at the end of last year

Officials acknowledged Bodde's panel will have a difficult mission painting a picture of events in Havana

Washington (CNN) Retired Ambassador Peter Bodde has been tapped to lead the State Department's Accountability Review Board examining the attacks on US diplomats in Cuba, two senior State Department officials tell CNN.

The Accountability Review Board is an internal State Department mechanism to review security incidents involving diplomatic personnel. The most well-known recent review board came after the deadly attack on a diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012.

Bodde was most recently the US ambassador to Libya between November 2015 and his retirement at the end of last year. He has also served as ambassador to Nepal and Malawi. He joined the Foreign Service in 1981.

Officials acknowledged Bodde's panel will have a difficult mission painting a picture of events in Havana with little evidence beyond the health problems of the 24 diplomats and their family members affected.

"We don't know what happened, how it happened or who did it," one of the officials said. "All we know are the consequences. It's going to be tricky."

Read More