Rand Paul on neighbor attack: 'I still have pain every day'

A run-in with his Kentucky neighbor resulted in Paul having six broken ribs and bruised lungs

His neighbor pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault

Washington (CNN) Sen. Rand Paul said Wednesday he's still in intense pain after a run-in with his Kentucky neighbor in November that resulted in him having six broken ribs and bruised lungs.

"I still have pain every day, all day," the Kentucky Republican told CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "But I don't have -- I had the pain of 1,000 knives for about six weeks. I could barely move and barely breathe. I couldn't sleep. And so I am better than I was, but I won't say I'm back to normal yet. But I am getting better."

Rene Albert Boucher, an anesthesiologist and former colleague of Paul's who has lived next door to the Republican senator for 17 years, allegedly blindsided Paul in November by tackling him and throwing him to the ground.

Boucher has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault.

In an interview with CNN, Boucher's attorney, Matthew Baker, said his client regrets the incident.

