Story highlights Trump and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg faced questions from reporters

The press availability Wednesday came amid reports that special counsel Robert Mueller is likely to seek an interview with Trump

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump refused for the second time in the last week to say whether he would be willing to be interviewed by the investigative team led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

"We'll see what happens," Trump said Wednesday while taking questions alongside Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

Pressed again, Trump crossed his arms and said: "When they have no collusion and nobody has found any collusion at any level, it seems unlikely that you'd even have an interview."

Dodging the question, Trump instead offered up criticism of the allegations of collusion between his 2016 presidential campaign and Russia -- insisting there has been "no collusion" -- and also criticized the investigations that have ensued, which Trump called "a Democrat hoax."

"For 11 months, we've had this phony cloud over this administration," Trump said.

