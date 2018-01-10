GOP rep: Florida drilling exemption 'sign of politics as usual'

Story highlights "If this is not a sign of politics as usual, I don't know what is," Sanford said

The Interior Department last week unveiled an offshore drilling proposal and on Tuesday said it was exempting Florida

Washington (CNN) A South Carolina Republican said Wednesday that the Trump administration's decision to exempt Florida from offshore drilling -- after objection from a Trump ally -- seems politically motivated.

Rep. Mark Sanford told CNN's Brooke Baldwin on "Newsroom" that he would hate to imagine politics was behind the decision, "but it certainly looks, smells and feels that way."

"If this is not a sign of politics as usual, I don't know what is," Sanford said.

Sanford cited Florida's enormous political consequence in presidential elections as a potential reason for its exemption and also President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

