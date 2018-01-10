Judge preps for possibility of filling top Manhattan prosecutor job

Story highlights President Donald Trump last year fired Preet Bharara

The Trump administration has been slow to fill key Justice Department jobs

(CNN) The Trump administration's slow pace in appointing top federal prosecutors has prompted the chief federal judge in Manhattan to begin preparing for the possibility of having to appoint a US attorney.

Colleen McMahon, the chief judge in New York's southern district, sent a letter last week to fellow judges laying out the prospect of a possible appointment falling to judges in her district after Attorney General Jeff Sessions named a new acting US attorney for Manhattan.

Geoffrey Berman replaced Joon Kim, who held the job on an interim basis after President Donald Trump last year fired Preet Bharara, an Obama appointee who Trump earlier had offered to keep in the job.

McMahon, a Clinton administration appointee, noted in her letter that under the law Berman's period as acting U.S. attorney is limited to 120 days. By the judge's calculation, that means that by early May, the court may be called on to appoint another interim US attorney, a rare occurrence.

