Joe Arpaio: Obama's birth certificate is a 'phony document'

Washington (CNN) Controversial former Sheriff Joe Arpaio on Wednesday called former President Barack Obama's birth certificate a "phony document" in an interview on CNN.

"No doubt about it, we have the evidence, I'm not going to go into all the details, yeah, it's a phony document," Arpaio said on "Cuomo Primetime."

"We have the evidence, nobody will talk about it, nobody will look at it, and anytime you want to come down or anybody we'll be glad to show you the evidence," Arpaio said.

Cuomo pressed Arpaio again on the topic: "So you believe that President Obama's birth certificate is a phony?"

"No doubt about it," Arpaio said.