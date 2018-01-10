Story highlights Cybercriminals penetrated Equifax, one of the largest credit bureaus, in July

The company only revealed the hack two months later

Washington (CNN) Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Mark Warner introduced legislation Wednesday targeting credit companies like Equifax and the way they respond to data breaches.

Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, told CNN's "New Day" that the legislation would enforce penalties for credit companies whose data was stolen. But with no Republican co-sponsors, the bill's success is uncertain in a GOP-controlled Congress.

"We had a hearing in banking and asked a lot of questions about it of the former CEO of Equifax, and you know what we found out, Equifax might make money off the breach," Warren told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."

"Sen. Warner and I decided this was just fundamentally wrong and we are introducing a bill today to say that when a credit reporting agency let's your data be stolen, that there are substantial automatic penalties that go into place and there's money that automatically goes back to the people whose data has been stolen," Warren said.

Cybercriminals penetrated Equifax, one of the largest credit bureaus, in July and stole the personal data of 145 million people. It was considered among the worst breaches of all time because of the amount of sensitive information exposed, including Social Security numbers.

