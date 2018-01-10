Trump tells Seoul he's open to talks with North Korea

Story highlights The call comes a day after representatives from North and South Korea held day-long negotiations in the demilitarized zone

South Korean President Moon Jae-in "thanked President Trump for his influential leadership"

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump expressed openness to holding talks between the United States and North Korea during a call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday, the latest of Trump's forays into inter-Korean relations.

The call comes a day after representatives from North and South Korea held day-long negotiations in the demilitarized zone, where Pyongyang agreed to send a delegation to next month's Winter Olympics and to hold talks with Seoul to ease military tensions.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement that Moon briefed Trump on the "outcomes of the discussions between North and South Korea" and Moon "thanked President Trump for his influential leadership in making the talks possible."

Moon, during a briefing with reporters earlier, credited Trump with making a "huge" contribution to bringing the North and South together.

"The two leaders underscored the importance of continuing the maximum pressure campaign against North Korea," Sanders said. "President Trump expressed his openness to holding talks between the United States and North Korea at the appropriate time, under the right circumstances."

