Jake Tapper: Donald Trump just 'can't quit' Hillary Clinton

(CNN) In a news conference on Wednesday with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg at the White House, President Donald Trump once again brought up his 2016 electoral victory against Hillary Clinton.

"Today in his press conference, President Trump kept on bringing up Hillary Clinton," noted CNN's Jake Tapper on Wednesday. "The election's been over for more than a year. He can't quit her."

Tapper's "The Lead" guests agreed.

"I think you're right ... he can't quit her," noted commentator Jackie Kucinich. "She's also, to your point, this perfect foil, this villain that he can just keep on, you know, pulling out and punching at."

Symone Sanders had her own word for it.

