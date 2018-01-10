Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump joked, after a Norwegian reporter asked him Wednesday about an American general telling troops "there's a war coming," that the general could "know something that I don't know."

The remark, during a bilateral news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg at the White House, centered on comments Gen. Robert Neller made to 300 US Marines in Norway in December.

"I hope I'm wrong, but there's a war coming," Neller said, according to Military.com. "You're in a fight here, an informational fight, a political fight, by your presence."

Neller went on to tell the troops that there was a "big-ass fight" coming.

After the Norwegian reporter asked Trump if there was, in fact, a war coming, the President joked, "Well, maybe he knows something that I don't know, OK?"

