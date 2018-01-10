Trump touts decline in African-American unemployment rate

Story highlights "I am very proud of this: African-American unemployment reached its lowest level in history," Trump said

He spoke to reporters during a Cabinet meeting Wednesday

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump claimed responsibility Wednesday for the declining African-American unemployment rate, recalling his campaign trail promise that he would be good for minority voters.

"I am very proud of this: African-American unemployment reached its lowest level in history. Think of that," Trump said during a Cabinet meeting. "And on the campaign trail, remember, I said, and would constantly say, 'What do you have to lose?' Meaning what do you have to lose if you vote for Trump."

He added: "And now it was just reported African-American unemployment was at its lowest level in history. I am very proud of that."

In a push to African-American voters during the 2016 campaign, Trump regularly asked a direct question: "What the hell do you have to lose?"

