(CNN) The building blocks of a congressional convict caucus are heading to three high-profile primary ballots ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

Former Republican Sheriff Joe Arpaio, only months removed from a presidential pardon , announced on Tuesday that he was taking his act back to the campaign trail, in pursuit of a Senate seat in Arizona. If not for President Donald Trump's August intervention, Arpaio might well be in prison right now, after being convicted a month earlier of criminal contempt.

The erstwhile sheriff's return to the headlines will offer yet another rallying cry for Democrats and other critics of Trump's claim to a special affinity for and dedication to the rule of law.

On the stump in 2016, Trump embraced the politics of "law and order," a resurrected tool of the Nixon era, when the expression gained its currency as a cultural and racial dog whistle. It became a running theme of his campaign, which Trump capped off by declaring at the Republican convention in Cleveland, "In this race for the White House, I am the law and order candidate."

Arpaio, like the others, faces a tough road to Capitol Hill and likely won't get help from the national party. The Republican primary in Arizona is getting crowded and Arpaio, who is 85, lost his most recent campaign -- a bid for a seventh term as sheriff in 2016.