Story highlights Starting in the summer, crossings began to once again approach historic levels

Trump has employed aggressive rhetoric and spoken consistently about securing the border

Washhington (CNN) The Trump administration is pointing to a recent uptick in illegal border crossings as evidence that it needs more authority -- even as it continues to tout a longer-term decrease as proof of the effectiveness of its policies.

Illegal entries to the US have risen substantially over the past few months.

In a rare statement on its monthly report of apprehensions and rejections at the border, the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday both praised the numbers and said work remained.

"The final border apprehension numbers of 2017, specifically at the southern border, undeniably prove the effectiveness of President Trump's commitment to securing our borders," said DHS spokesman Tyler Houlton, noting the numbers over the last year were 40% below the final year of President Barack Obama's tenure.

But, Houlton said, the recent increase spelled trouble.

