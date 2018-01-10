The problem isn't Trump's brain. It's his heart

Michael D'Antonio is the author of "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success" (St. Martin's Press). The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) During an hourlong performance Tuesday at a table crowded with lawmakers -- let's call it The President Show -- Donald Trump appeared determined to prove two things. The first was obvious: After much speculation about his temperament, inspired by the dark portrait painted in the book "Fire and Fury," he no doubt wanted to show himself to be an executive in command of the issues and fit to govern. The second was that he is a good man with a warm heart.

In Trump's eyes, the meeting was a huge success. On Wednesday, he said at his first Cabinet meeting of 2018, that the session a day earlier was a "tremendous meeting" and that it got "great reviews."

In truth, in the role of executive, Trump should get three out of five stars because he spoke calmly and didn't insult anyone.

However he showed little understanding of the immigration issues he was supposed to discuss and seemed to abandon his own bargaining position. He even embraced the role of a figurehead who would do whatever Congress dictates as he promised that, if "this group and others from the Senate, from the House, comes back with an agreement, I'm signing it."

Trump's turn in the role as good-hearted man was marked by lines like, "Truly, it should be a bill of love, and we can do that." He was referring to devising a plan that would protect from deportation 800,000 young immigrants who live under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Read More