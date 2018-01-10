Louisiana teacher's arrest shows a broken system

Issac Bailey is an interim member of The Charlotte Observer editorial board and the 2016 James K. Batten Professor of Public Policy at Davidson College. He was a 2014 Harvard University Nieman fellow. Follow him on Twitter: @ijbailey. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) It was going to be hard to top the absurdity of a well-built, well-armed man, well, manhandling, then handcuffing, a much smaller woman because she dared to publicly challenge a Louisiana school board and superintendent. The fact that this absurdity wasn't the biggest one coming out of that Louisiana community only underscores how much we've allowed disproportionate responses by those in power to become the new norm because of a misplaced dedication to respecting authority.

Deyshia Hargrave, who teaches English language arts at Rene A. Rost Middle School, stood up during a meeting to express her displeasure about a raise the superintendent would be receiving. She said it was unfair. The school board president ruled that it was inappropriate for her to raise such an issue during the public comment section.

Nonetheless, she was called upon for a second time and again raised objections before a police officer -- for a still-inexplicable reason -- tried to remove her from the meeting and aggressively handcuffed her in the hallway.

That act itself took courage. Hargrave is in Louisiana, but I've spoken with teachers throughout the supposedly politically independent, plain-speaking South and have found that many of them fear speaking up. Though I've encountered countless teachers who wondered why the highest-paid person in a district so frequently seems to get the largest raise while teacher and everyday staff salaries go up minimally, if at all, most keep those concerns to themselves, or in private among fellow teachers, not wanting to lose their jobs or opportunities for career advancement.

"I feel like it's a slap in the face to all the teachers, cafeteria workers and any other support staff we have," Hargrave told the board. That, apparently, made her a menace.