When women unite, we're unstoppable

Ai-jen Poo is the executive director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance and author of "The Age of Dignity: Preparing for the Elder Boom in a Changing America" (The New Press). The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Sunday night I attended the Golden Globes as one of eight activists invited by actresses affiliated with Time's Up, an initiative of 300 prominent women in Hollywood working to bring an end to sexual harassment and assault across all industries. It was a rare pairing -- activists and artists seeking to elevate the stories of domestic workers, restaurant workers, farmworkers and survivors of gender-based violence.

But what made the evening so remarkable was that it wasn't a one-off event. It marked the dawn of a new era -- with women finding strength in each other and proving that when we are united, we are unstoppable.

Our message as activists and actresses was simple -- we stand together in our determination to live and work with safety and dignity. We are tired of a world where our work is devalued and our dreams disposable. And speaker after speaker that night reinforced the belief that the time is now. We are not going back.

Ai-jen Poo

Despite these barriers, many domestic workers have shown incredible resilience and determination to establish protections from abuse and address their long history of exclusion. These women have done the impossible -- they have organized.