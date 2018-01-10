Bannon and the never Trumpers should stop fighting -- and back the President

Carrie Sheffield, a conservative commentator, is the founder of Bold, a digital news network committed to bipartisan dialogue. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) The ongoing conservative civil war came to a head Tuesday with the ouster of Steve Bannon at Breitbart News. This latest twist comes in the wake of a dispute between President Trump and Bannon, triggered by bombshell quotes in Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury" book.

It's disappointing that Wolff comingles fact and fiction, leaving the truth hanging. As anti-Trump conservative David Brooks says in The New York Times , "Wolff doesn't pretend to adhere to normal journalistic standards. He happily admits that he's just tossing out rumors that are too good to check."

After some silence, Bannon rejected the quotes attributed to him calling Trump's son, Don, Jr., "treasonous" for meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign. Trump has understandably distanced himself from his former adviser. One of Bannon's lead financial backers, Rebekah Mercer, has also distanced herself from Bannon, siding with the President.

By separating himself from Bannon, Trump is continuing to govern more like a traditional conservative than many observers expected. Bannon embodied the ongoing strife surrounding the conservative movement, and he sought to circumvent the President and become a movement by himself, in spite of Trump.

Yet Bannon's fortunes only rose because of Trump, and he joined the Trump campaign in the homestretch, more than a year after the candidate descended the Trump Tower escalator. Bannon's attempt at internal guerilla warfare is harmful for the future of the conservative movement. If Bannon helped sound the war cry that led to Trump's victory, he failed to understand that to everything there is a season, including peace.