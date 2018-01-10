A teacher is handcuffed and jailed after criticizing school superintendent's raise

(CNN) Deyshia Hargrave couldn't believe her Louisiana school district's superintendent was slated to get a raise while teachers like herself struggled. So she spoke up at a school board meeting.

"You're making our job even more difficult," she told the Vermilion Parish school board, according to video from CNN affiliate KATC

"A superintendent or any person in a position of leadership getting any type of raise, I feel like it's a slap in the face to all the teachers, cafeteria workers, and any other support staff we have."

Hargrave was called on twice during the public session of the school board's meeting. But KATV video shows that as she continued sharing her concerns, a city marshal hired by the school district escorted Hargrave out and handcuffed her in a hallway.

The video shows Hargrave screaming, "What are you doing?" at the marshal.

