Thieves take millions in jewels from Paris' Ritz Hotel

Paris (CNN) Thieves reportedly armed with axes made off with an estimated €4.5 million ($5.4 million) in jewels from a shop inside the Ritz Hotel in central Paris, CNN affiliate BFMTV said.

Three suspects were arrested at the scene late Wednesday; two others escaped with the goods, French police told CNN. No injuries were reported.

Edouard Margain posted on social media a photo he took from his office.

"Just saw a guy arrested while trying to take the street on the wrong way on a scooter, then dozens of cops in the street and medicals in just a few minutes after," Margain told CNN.

It was the second big jewel robbery in a major European city in a week.

