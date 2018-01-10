(CNN) Gone are the stereotypical images of gun-toting, muscle-bound soldiers roughing it in the wild.

Instead, the British Army's new animated recruitment campaign emphasizes the organization's emotional support, with a particular focus on minorities.

The new advertisements feature questions such as "Can I be gay in the Army?", "Can I practice my faith in the Army?", and "What if I get emotional in the Army?"

The TV ads are voiced by real soldiers and cost $675,000 (£500,000), a UK Ministry of Defence spokesperson told CNN.

In one, a gay soldier talks about feeling accepted, while in another a Muslim soldier speaks about being free to pray at work.