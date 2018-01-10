Queen, Tina Turner among Grammy honorees

Story highlights Hal Blaine, Neil Diamond, Emmylou Harris, Louis Jordan and the Meters also to honored

Grammys to air January 28 on CBS

(CNN) Rock legends Queen and Tina Turner are among those set to be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys.

Hal Blaine, Neil Diamond, Emmylou Harris, Louis Jordan and the Meters will also receive the award that "celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording."

Bill Graham, Seymour Stein, and John Williams will be this year's Trustees Award honorees, and Tony Agnello and Richard Factor will receive Technical Grammy Awards.

All the honors fall under the category of Special Merit Awards from the Recording Academy, the organization behind the Grammys that represents those working in the music industry.

Neil Portnow, president and chief executive officer of the Recording Academy, hailed the honorees in a statement.

