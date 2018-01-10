An activist starts a GoFundMe campaign to help kids in Harlem see 'Black Panther'

(CNN) On the list of 2018's must-see movies, "Black Panther" reigns supreme.

And a New York man wants to make sure a key demographic doesn't miss out on the African superhero's exploits: kids of color.

Fredrick Joseph has started a GoFundMe campaign so kids in Harlem, New York, can go see the movie when it comes out next month.

And thanks to some big name celebrities, the "Wakanda Forever!" campaign is growing faster than a speeding bullet.

"I knew I wanted to do something for the children, especially of Harlem, because it was a community primarily of color," Joseph, 29, told CNN. "I said to myself, how can I get as many children as possible to see this film and see themselves as a superhero or a king or queen?"

