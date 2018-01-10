CNN 10 - January 11, 2018

Breaking News

January 11, 2018

With talks between North and South Korea indicating a reduction of tensions on their shared peninsula, we're looking at how the Olympics can also serve to bring rival nations together. Today's other stories include a new search for a missing passenger plane, a look at how alligators survive frigid temperatures, and the apparent loss of a secret aircraft.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
