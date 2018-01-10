Check out this 'Independence Day' style cloud over Sydney

(CNN) A scene from an apocalyptic movie appeared over Sydney on Tuesday evening.

Aussies didn't have to fear the end of the world, though, flocking to take photos of the natural wonder.

"We could see massive, slightly green clouds approaching and started to get excited as Sydney thunderstorms are a great light show," Daniel Povall told CNN.

"It was starting to get very windy but it was thrilling watching the Independence Day style cloud approach."

University of Sydney Associate Professor Alexandra Martiniuk captured the view near Manly Beach in suburban Sydney.

