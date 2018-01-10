Breaking News

US firm prepares to launch 'no find, no fee' search for MH370

By Euan McKirdy, CNN

Updated 4:28 AM ET, Wed January 10, 2018

Story highlights

  • Malaysian government, undersea search company sign deal for further exploration
  • Ocean Infinity could net up to $70 million should they find the plane; nothing if they don't

(CNN)The Malaysian government has awarded a "no-find, no-fee" contract to a private US-based tech company to resume the search for Malaysian Airlines flight 370, one of the most enduring aviation mysteries of the modern era.

Ocean Infinity will only receive payment if it's successful in finding the remains of the plane, which went missing in March 2014 en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people on board.
The 90-day search will initially take place over an area of 25,000 square kilometers (just under 10,000 square miles) off Australia's west coast, to the northeast of the original search area.
    The payment is on a sliding scale. If the debris field (scattered remains of the plane at the bottom of the ocean), cockpit voice recorder or flight recorder are discovered within the first 5,000 sq km (1930 sq mi) searched, Ocean Infinity will command a fee of $20 million, rising to $70 million if any of those items are found outside the initial 25,000 sq km area.
    The agreement was signed by the Malaysian government and Ocean Infinity CEO Oliver Plunkett at a ceremony in Kuala Lumpur Wednesday, attended by the families of some of the missing passengers. Australia led the initial search, after analysis showed the plane was most likely to have sunk to the bottom of the ocean off the coast of West Australia.
    Ocean Infinity, which specializes in the collection of "high resolution geophysical seabed data," said in a press release that its command vessel, Seabed Constructor, is en route and "close to" the search area.
    In addition to the Ocean Infinity's 65 crew members, two personnel from the Royal Malaysian Navy will accompany the search as representatives, Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said Wednesday.
    All costs would be borne by the Malaysian government, Lai said, but the search must be successfully completed within 90 days for the company to claim its reward.
    The original search, which covered 120,000 sq km (46,000 sq mi), cost roughly $150 million.
    Lai said that he hoped the wreckage would be found "as soon as possible," to "bring some closure" to the families of those who perished.
    In December 2016, an Australian government report confirmed that teams searching for the missing aircraft had been very likely been looking in the wrong place. New analysis suggested the search area in which Ocean Infinity will focus.
    Search for MH370: Where is the missing plane?

    New tech

    The search will be undertaken by a fleet of eight autonomous underwater drones "packed with sensors," whose data from the seabed is then analyzed on board the surface vessel, Plunkett said.
    The drones -- Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) -- do not need to be towed by surface ships, as was the case with previous searches, which, according to Ocean Infinity, makes their search capabilities more effective.
    "The ability to operate untethered independent missions allows the AUVs to go deeper and collect higher quality data, making this technology ideal for the search," the Ocean Infinity press release states.
    Two years after Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 went missing, a relative of one of the passengers burns incense in Beijing on March 8, 2016. Flight 370 vanished on March 8, 2014, as it flew from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Beijing. There were 239 people on board.
    Two years after Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 went missing, a relative of one of the passengers burns incense in Beijing on March 8, 2016. Flight 370 vanished on March 8, 2014, as it flew from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Beijing. There were 239 people on board.
    On July 29, police carry a piece of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/30/world/gallery/debris-found-reunion-island/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;debris on Reunion Island,&lt;/a&gt; a French territory in the Indian Ocean. A week later, authorities confirmed that the debris was from the missing flight.
    On July 29, police carry a piece of debris on Reunion Island, a French territory in the Indian Ocean. A week later, authorities confirmed that the debris was from the missing flight.
    Staff members with the Australian Transport Safety Bureau examine a piece of aircraft debris at their laboratory in Canberra, Australia, on July 20. The flap was found in June by residents on Pemba Island off the coast of Tanzania, and officials had said it was highly likely to have come from Flight 370. Experts at the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, which is heading up the search for the plane, confirmed that the part was indeed from the missing aircraft.
    Staff members with the Australian Transport Safety Bureau examine a piece of aircraft debris at their laboratory in Canberra, Australia, on July 20. The flap was found in June by residents on Pemba Island off the coast of Tanzania, and officials had said it was highly likely to have come from Flight 370. Experts at the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, which is heading up the search for the plane, confirmed that the part was indeed from the missing aircraft.
    In late February, American tourist Blaine Gibson found a piece of plane debris off Mozambique, a discovery that renewed hope of solving the mystery of the missing flight. The piece measured 35 inches by 22 inches. A U.S. official said it was likely the wreckage came from a Boeing 777, which MH370 was.
    In late February, American tourist Blaine Gibson found a piece of plane debris off Mozambique, a discovery that renewed hope of solving the mystery of the missing flight. The piece measured 35 inches by 22 inches. A U.S. official said it was likely the wreckage came from a Boeing 777, which MH370 was.
    Relatives of the flight&#39;s passengers console each other outside the Malaysia Airlines office in Subang, Malaysia, on February 12, 2015. Protesters had demanded that the airline withdraw the statement that all 239 people aboard the plane were dead.
    Relatives of the flight's passengers console each other outside the Malaysia Airlines office in Subang, Malaysia, on February 12, 2015. Protesters had demanded that the airline withdraw the statement that all 239 people aboard the plane were dead.
    A police officer watches a couple cry outside the airline&#39;s office building in Beijing after officials refused to meet with them on June 11, 2014. The couple&#39;s son was on the plane.
    A police officer watches a couple cry outside the airline's office building in Beijing after officials refused to meet with them on June 11, 2014. The couple's son was on the plane.
    Members of the media scramble to speak with Azharuddin Abdul Rahman, director general of Malaysia&#39;s Civil Aviation Department, at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on May 27, 2014. Data from communications between satellites and the missing flight was released the day before, more than two months after relatives of passengers said they requested it be made public.
    Members of the media scramble to speak with Azharuddin Abdul Rahman, director general of Malaysia's Civil Aviation Department, at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on May 27, 2014. Data from communications between satellites and the missing flight was released the day before, more than two months after relatives of passengers said they requested it be made public.
    Operators aboard the Australian ship Ocean Shield move Bluefin-21, the U.S. Navy&#39;s autonomous underwater vehicle, into position to search for the jet on April 14, 2014.
    Operators aboard the Australian ship Ocean Shield move Bluefin-21, the U.S. Navy's autonomous underwater vehicle, into position to search for the jet on April 14, 2014.
    A member of the Royal New Zealand Air Force looks out of a window while searching for debris off the coast of western Australia on April 13, 2014.
    A member of the Royal New Zealand Air Force looks out of a window while searching for debris off the coast of western Australia on April 13, 2014.
    The HMS Echo, a vessel with the British Roya; Navy, moves through the waters of the southern Indian Ocean on April 12, 2014.
    The HMS Echo, a vessel with the British Roya; Navy, moves through the waters of the southern Indian Ocean on April 12, 2014.
    A Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion, on a mission to drop sonar buoys to assist in the search, flies past the Australian vessel Ocean Shield on April 9, 2014.
    A Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion, on a mission to drop sonar buoys to assist in the search, flies past the Australian vessel Ocean Shield on April 9, 2014.
    A relative of a missing passenger cries at a vigil in Beijing on April 8, 2014.
    A relative of a missing passenger cries at a vigil in Beijing on April 8, 2014.
    Australian Defense Force divers scan the water for debris in the southern Indian Ocean on April 7, 2014.
    Australian Defense Force divers scan the water for debris in the southern Indian Ocean on April 7, 2014.
    A towed pinger locator is readied to be deployed off the deck of the Australian vessel Ocean Shield on April 7, 2014.
    A towed pinger locator is readied to be deployed off the deck of the Australian vessel Ocean Shield on April 7, 2014.
    A member of the Royal New Zealand Air Force looks at a flare in the Indian Ocean during search operations on April 4, 2014.
    A member of the Royal New Zealand Air Force looks at a flare in the Indian Ocean during search operations on April 4, 2014.
    On March 30, 2014, a woman in Kuala Lumpur prepares for an event in honor of those aboard Flight 370.
    On March 30, 2014, a woman in Kuala Lumpur prepares for an event in honor of those aboard Flight 370.
    The sole representative for the families of Flight 370 passengers leaves a conference at a Beijing hotel on March 28, 2014, after other relatives left en masse to protest the Malaysian government&#39;s response to their questions.
    The sole representative for the families of Flight 370 passengers leaves a conference at a Beijing hotel on March 28, 2014, after other relatives left en masse to protest the Malaysian government's response to their questions.
    A member of the Royal Australian Air Force is silhouetted against the southern Indian Ocean during the search for the missing jet on March 27, 2014.
    A member of the Royal Australian Air Force is silhouetted against the southern Indian Ocean during the search for the missing jet on March 27, 2014.
    Flight Lt. Jayson Nichols looks at a map aboard a Royal Australian Air Force aircraft during a search on March 27, 2014.
    Flight Lt. Jayson Nichols looks at a map aboard a Royal Australian Air Force aircraft during a search on March 27, 2014.
    People in Kuala Lumpur light candles during a ceremony held for the missing flight&#39;s passengers on March 27, 2014.
    People in Kuala Lumpur light candles during a ceremony held for the missing flight's passengers on March 27, 2014.
    Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, delivers a statement about the flight on March 24, 2014. Razak&#39;s announcement came after the airline sent a text message to relatives saying it &quot;deeply regrets that we have to assume beyond any reasonable doubt that MH 370 has been lost and that none of those onboard survived.&quot;
    Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, delivers a statement about the flight on March 24, 2014. Razak's announcement came after the airline sent a text message to relatives saying it "deeply regrets that we have to assume beyond any reasonable doubt that MH 370 has been lost and that none of those onboard survived."
    Grieving relatives of missing passengers leave a hotel in Beijing on March 24, 2014.
    Grieving relatives of missing passengers leave a hotel in Beijing on March 24, 2014.
    A passenger views a weather map in the departures terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport on March 22, 2014.
    A passenger views a weather map in the departures terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport on March 22, 2014.
    A Chinese satellite captured this image, released on March 22, 2014, of a floating object in the Indian Ocean, according to China&#39;s State Administration of Science. It was a possible lead in the search for the missing plane. Surveillance planes were looking for two objects spotted by satellite imagery in remote, treacherous waters more than 1,400 miles from the west coast of Australia.
    A Chinese satellite captured this image, released on March 22, 2014, of a floating object in the Indian Ocean, according to China's State Administration of Science. It was a possible lead in the search for the missing plane. Surveillance planes were looking for two objects spotted by satellite imagery in remote, treacherous waters more than 1,400 miles from the west coast of Australia.
    Satellite imagery provided by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority on March 20, 2014, showed debris in the southern Indian Ocean that could have been from Flight 370. The announcement by Australian officials raised hopes of a breakthrough in the frustrating search.
    Satellite imagery provided by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority on March 20, 2014, showed debris in the southern Indian Ocean that could have been from Flight 370. The announcement by Australian officials raised hopes of a breakthrough in the frustrating search.
    Another satellite shot provided by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority shows possible debris from the flight.
    Another satellite shot provided by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority shows possible debris from the flight.
    A distraught relative of a missing passenger breaks down while talking to reporters at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on March 19, 2014.
    A distraught relative of a missing passenger breaks down while talking to reporters at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on March 19, 2014.
    On March 18, 2014, a relative of a missing passenger tells reporters in Beijing about a hunger strike to protest authorities&#39; handling of information about the missing jet.
    On March 18, 2014, a relative of a missing passenger tells reporters in Beijing about a hunger strike to protest authorities' handling of information about the missing jet.
    U.S. Navy crew members assist in search-and-rescue operations in the Indian Ocean on March 16, 2014.
    U.S. Navy crew members assist in search-and-rescue operations in the Indian Ocean on March 16, 2014.
    Members of the Chinese navy continue search operations on March 13, 2014. After starting in the sea between Malaysia and Vietnam, the plane&#39;s last confirmed location, search efforts expanded west into the Indian Ocean.
    Members of the Chinese navy continue search operations on March 13, 2014. After starting in the sea between Malaysia and Vietnam, the plane's last confirmed location, search efforts expanded west into the Indian Ocean.
    A Vietnamese military official looks out an aircraft window during search operations March 13, 2014.
    A Vietnamese military official looks out an aircraft window during search operations March 13, 2014.
    Malaysian air force members look for debris near Kuala Lumpur on March 13, 2014.
    Malaysian air force members look for debris near Kuala Lumpur on March 13, 2014.
    Relatives of missing passengers wait for the latest news at a hotel in Beijing on March 12, 2014.
    Relatives of missing passengers wait for the latest news at a hotel in Beijing on March 12, 2014.
    A member of the Vietnamese air force checks a map while searching for the missing plane on March 11, 2014.
    A member of the Vietnamese air force checks a map while searching for the missing plane on March 11, 2014.
    A Vietnamese air force plane found traces of oil that authorities had suspected to be from the missing Malaysia Airlines plane, the Vietnamese government online newspaper reported on March 8, 2014. However, a sample from the slick showed it was bunker oil, typically used to power large cargo ships, Malaysia&#39;s state news agency, Bernama, reported on March 10, 2014.
    A Vietnamese air force plane found traces of oil that authorities had suspected to be from the missing Malaysia Airlines plane, the Vietnamese government online newspaper reported on March 8, 2014. However, a sample from the slick showed it was bunker oil, typically used to power large cargo ships, Malaysia's state news agency, Bernama, reported on March 10, 2014.
    A U.S. Navy Seahawk helicopter lands aboard the USS Pinckney to change crews on March 9, 2014, before returning to search for the missing plane in the Gulf of Thailand.
    A U.S. Navy Seahawk helicopter lands aboard the USS Pinckney to change crews on March 9, 2014, before returning to search for the missing plane in the Gulf of Thailand.
    Buddhist monks at Kuala Lumpur International Airport offer a special prayer for the missing passengers on March 9, 2014.
    Buddhist monks at Kuala Lumpur International Airport offer a special prayer for the missing passengers on March 9, 2014.
    Members of a Chinese emergency response team board a rescue vessel at the port of Sanya in China&#39;s Hainan province on March 9, 2014.
    Members of a Chinese emergency response team board a rescue vessel at the port of Sanya in China's Hainan province on March 9, 2014.
    The rescue vessel sets out from Sanya in the South China Sea on March 9, 2014.
    The rescue vessel sets out from Sanya in the South China Sea on March 9, 2014.
    Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, arrives to meet family members of missing passengers at the reception center at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on March 8, 2014.
    Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, arrives to meet family members of missing passengers at the reception center at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on March 8, 2014.
    A relative of two missing passengers reacts at their home in Kuala Lumpur on March 8, 2014.
    A relative of two missing passengers reacts at their home in Kuala Lumpur on March 8, 2014.
    Chinese police at the Beijing airport stand beside the arrival board showing delayed Flight 370 in red on March 8, 2014.
    Chinese police at the Beijing airport stand beside the arrival board showing delayed Flight 370 in red on March 8, 2014.
    Malaysia Airlines Group CEO Ahmad Juahari Yahya, front, speaks during a news conference at a hotel in Sepang on March 8, 2014. &quot;We deeply regret that we have lost all contacts&quot; with the jet, he said.
    Malaysia Airlines Group CEO Ahmad Juahari Yahya, front, speaks during a news conference at a hotel in Sepang on March 8, 2014. "We deeply regret that we have lost all contacts" with the jet, he said.
    Plunkett said Wednesday that discounting the already searched areas and employing Ocean Infinity's AUV technology gave him confidence the company would discover the wreckage of the plane where others have failed.
    He said the drones could cover 1,200 sq km a day, enabling the team to search beyond the initial search area, should nothing be found there.
    Plunkett added that since the first underwater drones were delivered in 2017, his team has logged 6,100 hours of AUV dive time in a variety of projects. The submersibles had reached a depth of 5,680m, he said.
    Longstanding mystery

    The mystery of MH370 has gripped the world since its disappearance on March 8, 2014. The flight was carrying individuals and families from 14 different countries, though most of the passengers and crew were from China and Malaysia.
    Some debris definitively linked to the plane has been found, but for the most part its whereabouts remain unknown.
    Competing theories have surfaced as to what led to the plane's disappearance, though non conclusive.
    In its final report, released in October 2017, investigators for the Australian Transport Safety Bureau said it was "almost inconceivable" that authorities were no closer to knowing its ultimate fate.
    The Australian government didn't rule out a future resumption of the search if "credible new information" came to light.