France's Macron takes the reins when it comes to EU-China relations

Beijing (CNN) With his brown hair and youthful step, he came to China Monday on a special plane , ready to win over President Xi Jinping and cement a new era of France-China relations.

The French President said Europe should play a key role in the trillion dollar trade and infrastructure plan, and by doing so in Xi'an, he sent a symbol of France's strong support for the project.

Climate and trade

In Beijing, following a trip to the Forbidden City, Macron poured praise on Xi for China's commitment to open, multilateral trade and for sticking to Beijing's commitments under the Paris Climate Accords.

Chinese President Xi Jinping invites French President Emmanuel Macron to view an honour guard during a welcoming ceremony inside the Great Hall of the People on January 9, 2018.

Critics however point to China's less-than-free economic climate, and its ongoing offshoring of coal production and other polluting industries, even as it pursues investment in renewables at home.

Macron's compliments are a symbolic attempt to get at what he's really after: a more solidified, profitable, and balanced economic relationship with China, while cementing France's role as the de facto European Union representative abroad.

France's trade deficit with China is around $30 billion, its largest with any country.

Macron wants to solve that, and has urged China to give French companies greater access to Chinese consumers (how this gels with Xi's supposed commitment to open, multilateral trade is less clear).

A horse rears during French President Emmanuel Macron's inauguration ceremony. Macron gifted his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping a horse during his visit to China.

As part of this trip, 50 business deals were signed, including in online retailing, aerospace and nuclear energy, French media reported. A Chinese embargo on French beef will also be lifted in six months.

Human rights

In addition to trade, Macron will be keenly aware of the relative stability France enjoys politically and the opportunity that presents.

Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel, long considered the de facto leader of Europe, has lost influence recently as she struggled to cobble together a stable coalition government at home.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is still preoccupied with the UK's looming exit from the European Union, and her own coalition and cabinet problems, to play a great role overseas, though she is expected to make a long-delayed visit to China later this year.

Macron likely sees an opening to position France as the most reliable trading partner with China, and have a major influence on EU policy towards Beijing as well.

As with every country that chooses to increase engagement with China, however, there are strategic tradeoffs that must be made.

But big business deals and public criticism of those issues don't usually go hand-in-hand

Unlike in the past, when foreign leaders would often lecture their counterparts in Beijing on human rights, to the fury of the Chinese, increasingly today politicians seem to ignore the topic -- at least in public. Macron was urged by human rights groups to lobby for jailed activists and freedom of speech.

The Elysée said human rights issues would be brought up in private.

Macron said raising them publicly would be "totally inefficient."

"These preoccupations, I brought them up with the President Xi Jinping. He knows that they exist in Europe, particularly regarding freedoms and universal rights. And I know that the subject is important for him," Macron said.

The calculation is clear for leaders like Macron -- play up the good while ignoring the bad.