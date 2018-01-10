Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news: Wednesday, January 10

By Christina Kline, CNN

Updated 3:55 PM ET, Wed January 10, 2018

Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Despite a judge blocking the Trump administration from ending Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, negotiations are full steam ahead. (ICYMI: Here's why you should be paying attention to DACA and TPS, and why a government shutdown over this is a real possibility.)
-- Hundreds still await rescue from mudslides in California as the death toll climbed to 15.
-- GOP Rep. Darrell Issa will retire at the end of his term.
    -- President Trump told South Korea that he's open to talks with North Korea.
    -- The Trump administration decided not to drill for oil and gas off the coast of Florida.
    -- Sears had a miserable Christmas.
    -- A teacher was handcuffed and jailed after she criticized a school superintendent's raise.
    -- Mark Wahlberg reportedly was paid way more than co-star Michelle Williams for their reshoots in the film "All the Money in the World." Like, WAY more.
    -- A heat wave in Australia is killing thousands of bats.
    -- A Japanese astronaut made an out-of-this-world claim.