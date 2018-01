(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Hundreds still await rescue from mudslides in California as the death toll climbed to 15

-- GOP Rep. Darrell Issa will retire at the end of his term.

-- President Trump told South Korea that he's open to talks with North Korea

-- The Trump administration decided not to drill for oil and gas off the coast of Florida

-- Sears had a miserable Christmas

-- A teacher was handcuffed and jailed after she criticized a school superintendent's raise

-- Mark Wahlberg reportedly was paid way more than co-star Michelle Williams for their reshoots in the film "All the Money in the World." Like, WAY more

-- A heat wave in Australia is killing thousands of bats