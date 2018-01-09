Mud wipes out homes, rescues underway in Southern California deluge

(CNN) [Breaking news update, published at 11:29 a.m. ET]

Firefighters have rescued at least eight people Tuesday morning in the flood-ravaged California community of Montecito, and the "numbers are expected to go up significantly," Santa Barbara County fire spokesman Mike Eliason says.

Six homes in that area were "completely wiped away from their foundations and destroyed" by rivers of mud and debris, he said. Emergency crews are focused on clearing the roadway of large boulders and other debris.

Moving debris also damaged a gas main, starting a fire that consumed a building overnight, Eliason said.

[Original story, published at 11:16 a.m. ET]

Read More