Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California

Deadly mudslides in Southern California
Phillip Harnsberger crosses through mud from a flooded creek on Sheffield Drive in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, January 9. Heavy rains unleashed destructive rivers of mud and debris in Southern California. At least 13 people have died.
Rescue workers assist a child pulled from the mud in Montecito, California, on January 9.
Mud covers a road in Burbank, California, on January 9.
In this photo provided by Santa Barbara County Fire Department, US 101 at the Olive Mill Road overpass is flooded by Montecito Creek in Montecito, California, on January 9.
A member of the Long Beach search and rescue team looks for mudslide survivors in a car in Montecito on January 9. Flooding forced many heavily traveled roads to close.
Scott Mayfield walks through mud in Carpinteria, California, on January 9.
Mud washes away personal belongings in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles on January 9.
Rushing rainwater fills the Los Angeles River near downtown Los Angeles.
Reilly, a search dog with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, looks for victims in Montecito on January 9.
A van is stuck in the mud in Los Angeles on January 9.