5 things for January 9: Korean talks, Trump, California, coal, college football

(CNN) Royals update! Princess Charlotte started nursery school, making for the most adorable pictures . Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. North & South Korea

2. President Trump

3. California evacuations

Californians who had to flee the wildfires now have to run from the water . Heavy rains from the first big storm of the rainy season are expected to trigger mudslides in parts of Southern California charred last year by wildfires . So, thousands of people -- including 6,000 in Santa Barbara County -- have to leave their homes. The fires burned acres of protective brush on hillsides, leaving little to no vegetation to prevent mudslides and debris flow.

JUST WATCHED Thomas Fire is the largest blaze in CA history Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Thomas Fire is the largest blaze in CA history 00:26

4. Coal

President Trump promised to put coal miners back to work, but a plan to help the coal industry has been rejected by federal regulators. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission dismissed an administration proposal to subsidize power plants , such as coal and nuclear facilities, that maintain a 90-day supply of fuel on site. The rejection is a big blow for coal mining companies , which booed the decision; environmental groups cheered it.

JUST WATCHED White House halts coal mining health study Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH White House halts coal mining health study 02:26

5. College football

JUST WATCHED Trump stands on field during National Anthem Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump stands on field during National Anthem 01:54

Then, Alabama coach Nick Saban ditched his all-everything QB for a freshman , who led the comeback in the second half. Then, Alabama's kicker missed a potential game-winning field goal. Then, the game went into overtime, and the freshman QB shocked everybody with a 41-yard bomb to win the game. There was even an on-the-field marriage proposal after the game. Yeah, it was that kind of night.

JUST WATCHED Saban: Last year's loss led to this year's win Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Saban: Last year's loss led to this year's win 01:00

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

The Force doesn't work there

There's one galaxy that "The Last Jedi" hasn't conquered: China. The movie had a so-so opening there , but "Star Wars" has never been that big of a deal to the Chinese.

JUST WATCHED Veteran gets dying wish to see 'The Last Jedi' Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Veteran gets dying wish to see 'The Last Jedi' 01:20

Color me pink

Singer Pink's going to get the party started at Super Bowl LII next month by singing the National Anthem

On a roll

Don't have the room for a big-screen television? Then check out the 65-inch TV that can roll up just like wallpaper.

No spies needed

WHAT'S FOR LUNCH

'It's a mess'

Democrats and Republicans will meet today at the White House with President Trump to try to reach a deal on DACA, border security and, oh yeah, keeping the government open. So far, negotiations haven't gone well.

JUST WATCHED Trump's twists and turns on DACA Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump's twists and turns on DACA 02:16

NUMBER OF THE DAY

$306 billion

That's the cost of weather and climate disasters in the US in 2017, says the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration. That makes it the costliest year ever.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I think one of the arguments for Oprah ... is 45. I think one of the arguments against Oprah is 45."

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who says having another TV celebrity run for president -- like Donald Trump (President No. 45) did in 2016 -- may not be the best thing for the country. Oprah Winfrey is reportedly "actively" considering a presidential run in 2020.

AND FINALLY ...

Never mind