Story highlights Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts was benched after the first half for Tua Tagovailoa

Nick Saban improves to 12-0 against his former assistant coaches in his tenure as Alabama's head coach

ATLANTA (CNN) The Crimson Tide title drought didn't last long, but it needed a dramatic comeback from a freshman backup quarterback.

Tua Tagovailoa hit freshman wide receiver DeVonta Smith with a 41-yard touchdown pass, and Alabama defeated Georgia 26-23 in overtime to win the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The win gives the Crimson Tide their fifth title since the 2009 season and first since the 2015 season.

"I don't know how Coach (Nick) Saban found me all the way in Hawaii from Alabama," Tagovailoa said. "Thank God he found me and we're here right now."

This is the fifth national title for Saban as head coach of the Crimson Tide and sixth overall. With the win against Georgia head coach -- and former Alabama assistant -- Kirby Smart, Saban improves to 12-0 against his former staffers in his tenure as Alabama's head coach.

But it was a nail-biter for Crimson Tide fans.

