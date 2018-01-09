Breaking News

Alabama rallies, wins 5th football national title in 9 years

By Jill Martin, CNN

Updated 1:31 AM ET, Tue January 9, 2018

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith celebrates after catching a 41-yard touchdown pass in overtime to beat Georgia 26-23 and win the national title on Monday, January 8. It is Alabama&#39;s fifth championship in the last nine years.
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith celebrates after catching a 41-yard touchdown pass in overtime to beat Georgia 26-23 and win the national title on Monday, January 8. It is Alabama's fifth championship in the last nine years.
Smith, center, celebrates with teammates at the end of the game.
Smith, center, celebrates with teammates at the end of the game.
Smith pulls in the game-winning touchdown.
Smith pulls in the game-winning touchdown.
Alabama players hug after the victory. At center is Tua Tagovailoa, the freshman quarterback who came on at halftime and helped spark the team to a comeback victory. The Crimson Tide trailed 13-0 at halftime and 20-7 in the third quarter.
Alabama players hug after the victory. At center is Tua Tagovailoa, the freshman quarterback who came on at halftime and helped spark the team to a comeback victory. The Crimson Tide trailed 13-0 at halftime and 20-7 in the third quarter.
Alabama players celebrate on the confetti-filled field after the final whistle.
Alabama players celebrate on the confetti-filled field after the final whistle.
Alabama players soak in the victory.
Alabama players soak in the victory.
Alabama kicker Andy Pappanastos misses a 36-yard field goal that would have won the game at the end of regulation.
Alabama kicker Andy Pappanastos misses a 36-yard field goal that would have won the game at the end of regulation.
Alabama&#39;s Jerry Jeudy catches a 7-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 20.
Alabama's Jerry Jeudy catches a 7-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 20.
Georgia defensive back Dominick Sanders (No. 24) almost comes up with an end-zone interception in the fourth quarter. Alabama settled for a field goal to cut Georgia&#39;s lead to 20-13.
Georgia defensive back Dominick Sanders (No. 24) almost comes up with an end-zone interception in the fourth quarter. Alabama settled for a field goal to cut Georgia's lead to 20-13.
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is sacked by Alabama&#39;s Raekwon Davis during the second half.
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is sacked by Alabama's Raekwon Davis during the second half.
Fans hold up cell phones before the start of the fourth quarter. The game was played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Fans hold up cell phones before the start of the fourth quarter. The game was played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley dives for the ball but fails to pull in a third-quarter pass.
Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley dives for the ball but fails to pull in a third-quarter pass.
Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman eludes an Alabama defender on his way to scoring an 80-yard touchdown in the third quarter. It was Hardman&#39;s second touchdown of the game, and it gave Georgia a 20-7 lead.
Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman eludes an Alabama defender on his way to scoring an 80-yard touchdown in the third quarter. It was Hardman's second touchdown of the game, and it gave Georgia a 20-7 lead.
Tagovailoa (No. 13) celebrates with teammates after throwing a 6-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter. Tagovailoa replaced Alabama starter Jalen Hurts after the Crimson Tide went scoreless in the first half.
Tagovailoa (No. 13) celebrates with teammates after throwing a 6-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter. Tagovailoa replaced Alabama starter Jalen Hurts after the Crimson Tide went scoreless in the first half.
Hurts watches from the sideline at the start of the second half.
Hurts watches from the sideline at the start of the second half.
Hardman runs one yard for a touchdown just before halftime. Georgia led Alabama 13-0 after the first half.
Hardman runs one yard for a touchdown just before halftime. Georgia led Alabama 13-0 after the first half.
Hurts throws a second-quarter pass under pressure.
Hurts throws a second-quarter pass under pressure.
Georgia running back Sony Michel keeps his balance as he runs for a first down on a 3rd-and-20 play. Georgia kicked a field goal on the drive to take a 3-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Georgia running back Sony Michel keeps his balance as he runs for a first down on a 3rd-and-20 play. Georgia kicked a field goal on the drive to take a 3-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Georgia running back Nick Chubb is tackled by a group of Alabama defenders during the first quarter, which ended scoreless.
Georgia running back Nick Chubb is tackled by a group of Alabama defenders during the first quarter, which ended scoreless.
Alabama wide receiver Robert Foster stiff-arms J.R. Reed in the first quarter.
Alabama wide receiver Robert Foster stiff-arms J.R. Reed in the first quarter.
Georgia wide receiver Riley Ridley is tackled in the first quarter by Alabama&#39;s Ronnie Harrison. Ridley, whose brother Calvin plays for Alabama, had several first-half catches.
Georgia wide receiver Riley Ridley is tackled in the first quarter by Alabama's Ronnie Harrison. Ridley, whose brother Calvin plays for Alabama, had several first-half catches.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts to a first-quarter play. This is Smart&#39;s second year as Georgia head coach. Before taking the job, he was Alabama&#39;s defensive coordinator.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts to a first-quarter play. This is Smart's second year as Georgia head coach. Before taking the job, he was Alabama's defensive coordinator.
Fromm pitches the ball during the first quarter.
Fromm pitches the ball during the first quarter.
Georgia&#39;s Terry Godwin is tackled by Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick early in the game.
Georgia's Terry Godwin is tackled by Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick early in the game.
Alabama&#39;s Tony Brown, bottom, defends a pass intended for Georgia&#39;s Javon Wims on the first possession of the game. Brown ended up intercepting the pass.
Alabama's Tony Brown, bottom, defends a pass intended for Georgia's Javon Wims on the first possession of the game. Brown ended up intercepting the pass.
US President Donald Trump points to fans while attending the game.
US President Donald Trump points to fans while attending the game.
Trump waves after walking on the field for the National Anthem.
Trump waves after walking on the field for the National Anthem.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban leads his team on the field before the game. Saban has now won five national titles with Alabama. He also has one title with LSU.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban leads his team on the field before the game. Saban has now won five national titles with Alabama. He also has one title with LSU.
An aerial view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the game.
An aerial view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the game.
Story highlights

  • Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts was benched after the first half for Tua Tagovailoa
  • Nick Saban improves to 12-0 against his former assistant coaches in his tenure as Alabama's head coach

ATLANTA (CNN)The Crimson Tide title drought didn't last long, but it needed a dramatic comeback from a freshman backup quarterback.

Tua Tagovailoa hit freshman wide receiver DeVonta Smith with a 41-yard touchdown pass, and Alabama defeated Georgia 26-23 in overtime to win the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The win gives the Crimson Tide their fifth title since the 2009 season and first since the 2015 season.
"I don't know how Coach (Nick) Saban found me, all the way in Alabama," Tagovailoa, a high school star in Hawaii, said. He later added, "I'm just happy he found me."
    This is the fifth national title for Saban as head coach of the Crimson Tide and sixth overall. With the win against Georgia head coach -- and former Alabama assistant -- Kirby Smart, Saban improves to 12-0 against his former staffers in his tenure as Alabama's head coach.
    Trump stands on field for National Anthem at college football championship game
    But it was a nail-biter for Crimson Tide fans.
    In a first half that was dominated by defense, Georgia took a 13-0 lead. That led to Alabama benching quarterback Jalen Hurts in favor of Tagovailoa at the start of the third quarter.
    "I thought Tua would give us a better chance, and a spark, and he did," Saban said.
    A 6-yard Tagovailoa touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver Henry Ruggs III made it 13-7 with 8:52 left in the period, but Georgia responded on the following drive with an 80-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Jake Fromm to sophomore wide receiver Mecole Hardman to make it 20-7.
    And later tempers flared, as Crimson Tide linebacker Mekhi Brown, who was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, was seen being restrained on the Alabama sideline.
    But Alabama didn't go away. With 3:49 remaining, Tagovailoa found Calvin Ridley in the end zone to make it 20-20.
    Alabama had the chance to win in the final seconds of regulation, but the 36-yard kick from Andy Pappanastos was no good.
    He was saved in the extra period by Tagovailoa, a dual-threat quarterback from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, who played at the same school as Tennessee Titans quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota. Both Tagovailoa and Mariota played at Saint Louis School in Honolulu.
    "This is very big for us kids back home," Tagovailoa said. "Making our state proud is the biggest thing."
    It was more heartbreak for fans in the state of Georgia, coming less than a year after another local team, the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, blew a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI. The Bulldogs haven't won a national championship in football since 1980.
    "Give (Alabama) credit, but I think everybody can see that Georgia's going to be a force to be reckoned with," Smart said. "I'm very proud of this team and this university, and we're not going anywhere."
    One guarantee heading into Monday night was that the champion was from the Southeastern Conference, which Alabama (SEC West) and Georgia (SEC East) are both members. This is the ninth time in the last 12 seasons that a team from the SEC has won the national championship.
    With that, it seemed fitting that this season's championship game was played in the heart of SEC country: The University of Georgia, which is located in Athens, is about 70 miles away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa is a 200-mile drive.
    No. 4 Alabama (13-1) was playing in its third straight national championship game. The Crimson Tide, who reached the playoff despite not making it to the SEC championship game, defeated No. 1 Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal, avenging the Crimson Tide's loss to the Tigers in last year's national championship game.
    No. 3 Georgia (13-2), the SEC champion and in the playoff for the first time, defeated No. 2 Oklahoma 54-48 in double overtime in the Rose Bowl semifinal.
    Kendrick Lamar brings his political message to college football championship
    This is the first time two teams from the same conference reached the College Football Playoff, a four-team seeded postseason format that began for the 2014 season and replaced the Bowl Championship Series (BCS). The SEC also had two teams featured in the 2011 season finale, when Alabama defeated Louisiana State in the BCS title game.
    Counting the national championship, the SEC went 5-6 this bowl season.
    College football dates back to the late 1800s and is older than the NFL. The sport, which is a pipeline to the professional level, is well known for its loyal and passionate fan base, including enthusiasts pulling for their alma mater or channeling their rooting interests for another university.
    The College Football Playoff determines the Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) national champion. The FBS is the highest level of football in the NCAA.