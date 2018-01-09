What's happening in sport? Five things to know

Story highlights North Korea agree to send delegation to Winter Olympics

(CNN) Sport is helping open avenues which have been closed for years.

Two nations -- South and North Korea -- still technically at war and front and center of US President Donald Trump's geopolitical concerns are bonding over Winter Olympic pursuits as high-level talks took place on Tuesday between the two neighboring countries in Panmunjom for the first time in over two years.

With one month to go until the opening ceremony in PyeongChang, which is just 40km from the border, the latest announcement will come as a huge relief to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Olympic organizers who have, in the past, expressed their desire for North Korean participation at the Games.

The talks keep alive the hopes of North Korean figure skaters Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik of competing next month, especially as we reported on Monday the IOC has extended the deadline for the registration of North Korean athletes.