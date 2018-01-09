Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake: 'The elite mindset will always win the race'

Andre De Grasse (Canada) – Perhaps the most likely to emerge from Usain Bolt's long shadow, De Grasse set personal bests in both the 100m and 200m at the Rio 2016 Olympics, emerging with silver and bronze medals in a highly competitive field.
Shaunae Miller (Bahamas) – In one of the most striking moments of the 2016 Olympics, Miller dived across the line to win 400m gold, edging out Allyson Felix of the US.
Kirani James (Grenada) – The London 2012 Olympic champion is his country's first and only Olympic medalist in any sport. Such is the prodigious 400m runner's stardom in his birthplace, the national football and athletics stadium has been renamed in his honor.
Caster Semenya (South Africa) – A two-time Olympic 800m champion, Semenya has recently begun running in the 1,500m and she could compete on two fronts in April.
Omar Mcleod (Jamaica) – Still just 23 years old, McLeod is the reigning world and Olympic champion in the 110 meter hurdles.
David Rudisha (Kenya) – The two-time Olympic 800m champion is the only person in history to complete two laps of the track in under 1m 41s. Six of the eight fastest 800m times in history have all been recorded by the Kenyan superstar.
Vivian Cheruiyot (Kenya) – The 34-year-old Cheruiyot has won Olympic medals of every color and holds the all-time commonwealth 5,000m record having run the distance in 14:20.89. She also competes in the 10,000m.
Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) – The Rio 2016 champion ran a marathon in 2:00:25 as part of the Breaking2 project in May 2017, shaving over two minutes off the previous fastest time.
Valerie Adams (New Zealand) – Capable of throwing a shot over 21 meters, Adams is the first woman in history to win four consecutive individual world titles in a track and field event. The two-time Olympic champion has only been beaten twice in major world events since 2006.
Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago) – He may only have taken up the javelin aged 15 but "Keshie" Walcott had won Olympic gold in London before his 20th birthday. He followed up with bronze in Rio.
Eliza McCartney (New Zealand) – The Kiwi won pole vault bronze at Rio 2016 in her first ever Olympics and, having only recently celebrated her 21st birthday, still has her best years ahead of her.
Greg Rutherford (England) – A long jump gold medalist on home soil at London 2012, Rutherford followed it up with a bronze in Rio four years later. His personal best is 8.51m (27ft 11in).
Ese Brume (Nigeria) – A Commonwealth Games gold medalist in Glasgow at the age of 18, the long jumper will hope to repeat the feat for Nigeria on the Gold Coast.
Nicol David (Malaysia) – Widely considered one of the the greatest female squash players of all time, David was world No. 1 for a staggering 108 consecutive months, only losing her throne in September 2015. She will be looking for a third consecutive Commonwealth gold in April?
Lee Chog Wei (Malaysia) – The most successful Malaysian Olympian in history, Lee was the world No. 1 badminton player for 199 consecutive weeks. The 35-year-old has taken home silver at the past three Olympic Games.
Nicola Adams (England) – Safely inscribed in the history books as the first women's Olympic boxing champion, Adams retained her title at Rio 2016 and continues to dominate the flyweight division.
Jason and Laura Kenny (England) – No British athlete in history can boast more Olympic gold medals than Kenny — although Chris Hoy can match his tally of six. Wife Laura (R), owner of four Olympic golds herself, gave birth to a son in September 2017. Prior to the birth of Albert, she was already plotting her return to competitive cycling and qualification for the Games.
Max Whitlock (England) – His nation's most successful gymnast, Whitlock has five Olympic medals to his name, including gold in the men's floor exercises and pommel horse at Rio 2016.
Catherine Skinner (Australia) – Skinner became the first Australian to win Olympic gold in a shooting event for 12 years when she triumphed at Rio 2016 in the trap.
Jerry Tuwai (Fiji) – Growing up in a shanty with no electricity, Tuwai used plastic bottles for rugby balls and a roundabout for a pitch. Now, as an Olympic gold medalist and captain of his country, the 28-year-old will be determined to add a Commonwealth crown.
Charlotte Caslick (Australia) – Having never even played the sport until her late teens, Caslick was named World Rugby Sevens women's Player of the Year in 2016. Still just 22, the all-rounder is already an Olympic gold medalist.
Kyle Chalmers (Australia) – The teenage freestyle swimmer beat an experienced field to take gold in the Rio 2016 100m final. He was the first Australian to win the particular event since 1968.
Penny Oleksiak (Canada) – When Oleksiak (R) won the women's 100m freestyle final at Rio 2016, many of the headlines focused on the woman she tied with for gold. Simone Manuel of the US (L) was the first African-American Olympic swimming champion in history, but it should not be forgotten Oleksiak will still be just 17 years old when she competes on the Gold Coast.
Jazz Carlin (Wales) – The first Welsh woman to win a Commonwealth swimming gold since 1974, Carlin has a great chance to retain her title in April, having won silver medals in both the 400m and 800m freestyle at Rio 2016.
Alistair & Jonathan Brownlee (England) – Alistair Brownlee (L) may be the only triathlete to win two Olympic titles, but his younger brother Jonny (R) isn't half bad either, having taken silver at Rio 2016 and the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
Alex Marshall & Paul Foster (Scotland) – With 11 world singles titles and seven Commonwealth Games golds between them, Foster and Marshall are the undisputed kings of lawn bowls.
Maryam Usman (Nigeria) – The reigning commonwealth champion in the women's +75kg category will hope to improve on her disappointing showing at the past Olympics, when she blamed a lack of preparation.